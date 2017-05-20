Cannes 2017: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks like Frozen's Princess Elsa in Day 4 red carpet turn

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who finally made her appearance at Cannes 2017 on 18 May, was spotted wearing a blue gown, designed by Dubai-based Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco on the red carpet.

She paired it with Ferragamo shoes and Boucheron jewel, and we are sure that Disney princess Elsa from the film Frozen would have been jealous of her ensemble.

Aishwarya walked the red carpet on 19 May, and is expected to make more appearances on 20 May. She is at Cannes 2017 to present Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas again, which is the film she made her debut with at the film festival in 2002. She will present it on 20 May, and is at the film festival as a representative of makeup brand L'Oreal Paris.

"We attended the festival not just as artistes but as proud representatives of Indian cinema, and showcasing a film that meant so much to us. The kind of reception we got for the movie was truly overwhelming and I will cherish it all my life," said the actress while talking about her first experience at the French Riviera.

Some of Aishwarya's other looks this year include a green a Yanina Couture gown and an off white dress with colourful floral prints.

(With inputs from IANS)