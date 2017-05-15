Raabta: Music composer Pritam pulls out of film following disagreement with producers over song

Pritam, who has previously composed songs for films such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Barfi!, and was also responsible for creating the music for Sushant Singh Rajput-Kriti Sanon-starrer Raabta has said that he will not continue with the film and that he wants his name removed from the credits.

In a post on Facebook which Pritam uploaded on 15 May, 2017, he said that he wished to only do solo composer albums, but that the producers of Raabta wanted to include a recreated song from the label as a part of the film's promotions.

Since he did not want any external songs in the album, the composer has quit the film and does not want to be associated with it.

He added that the album will be completed by his company Jam 8. Dinesh Vijan, Homi Adajania and Bhushan Kumar are the film's producers.

The music composer last received credit for creating two songs for Shah Rukh Khan's Raees. Pritam's recent projects include the music for Salman Khan's Tubelight, Shah Rukh Khan's The Ring and Ranbir Kapoor's Jagga Jasoos, which has a total of 29 songs.

Bollywood is not new to using old songs and recreating them for new releases. In the past year itself, songs such as 'Hamma Hamma', 'Ae Zindagi Gale Lagagle' and 'Tamma Tamma' have been remixed and featured in OK Jaanu, Dear Zindagi and Badrinath Ki Dulhania respectively.

Of late, the music industry within Bollywood has been mired in controversy and debates centered on what should and should not be done, with the spat between singer Armaan Malik and Sonakshi Sinha being the most recent one.

When rumours of Sonakshi Sinha being one of the headliners for Justin Bieber's concert in Mumbai began spreading and singers such as Armaan Malik said that actors should leave singing for singers to do, Sinha lashed out at him. Malik responded by saying that he feels singers are given less recognition than actors.