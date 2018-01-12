Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran's release may get delayed again after Padmaavat, Pari domino effect

Padmaavat, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, finally got its release date. With a missing ‘i’ and a few minor cuts, the film is slated to release on 25 January and the news has had a huge impact on other films which were expected to release in next two months.

KriArj Entertainment’s Pari, starring Anushka Sharma, has already pushed its release date to 2 March and now DNA reports that another project from the same production house, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, is still looking for a suitable release date for a smooth box office outing.

The John Abraham starrer was initially expected to hit the theatres on 8 December last year but the makers had to defer the date because Padmaavat was scheduled to release on 1 December back then. Then, it was decided the movie will open in cinemas on 23 February and clash with Rani Mukherji’s Hichki. However, they discovered that Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Boom Boom In New York would release on the same date too.

The same report states that a three-way clash will affect the movie’s business. Additionally, KriArj has just announced that Pari will release on 2 March so it is unwise of them to have two films releasing consecutively. Ideally, a fortnight’s gap must be there between their films.

However, the same report claims Abraham, who is also co-producing the film, is not happy with the repeated changing in the release date.

Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the story will revolve around the successful nuclear tests conducted in Pokhran, Rajasthan back in 1998. Major parts of Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran have been shot in Pokhran, and areas of Pokhran Fort, Aada Bazaar, Gandhi Chowk Main Market and the Gomat Railway Station. The period drama also stars Diana Penty and Boman Irani.

Published Date: Jan 12, 2018 10:16 AM | Updated Date: Jan 12, 2018 12:34 PM