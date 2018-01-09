Boom Boom In New York: Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh starrer to release on 23 February; will clash with Hichki, Parmanu

The title of Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh starrer, Golmaal In New York, has now been changed to Boom Boom In New York and it is slated to release on 23 February.

#BreakingNews: Karan Johar, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta and a massive ensemble cast... #BoomBoomInNewYork [3D], a comedy, to release on 23 Feb 2018... Chakri Toleti directs... Vashu Bhagnani and Wiz Films produce the film. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 8, 2018

The initial title had started some sort of a cold war as the makers of Golmaal Again were not happy with the Golmaal word becoming a common factor. Thus, the title has been altered to and locked in as Boom Boom In New York. Since it will release on 23 February, it will clash with Siddharth P Malhotra's Hichki, starring Rani Mukerji, and Abhishek Sharma's Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran, starring John Abraham and Diana Penty. According to International Business Times, the movie will revolve around the famous IIFA Awards. Unlike Karan Johar who plays himself in the film, Lara does not play an actress but one of the characters. She plays the head of the management at IIFA and has a full-fledged role in the movie, which will also have some interesting cameos.

Published Date: Jan 09, 2018 12:10 PM | Updated Date: Jan 09, 2018 12:14 PM