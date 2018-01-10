You are here:

Padmavat: Prasoon Joshi denies reports of 300 cuts but Twitter has a field day anyway

Although Padmavat is going to hit the theatres on 25 January, protests against the film continue in several parts of the country. Several reports claiming that the CBFC had recommended 300 cuts to the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film had been doing the rounds, only to be refuted by chairperson Prasoon Joshi.

However, in the age of social media, where memes travel faster than light, the news reached Twitterati even before Joshi could react and the rest, as they say, is history.

The twitterati had some hilarious things to say about the cuts and were amusingly accurate in depicting their reactions.

Padmavat has been asked to make 300 cuts by Censor Board. Makers should now release the movie as MMS. — Jet Lee(Vasooli Bhai) (@Vishj05) January 9, 2018

*Padmavati releases after 300 cuts* *Movie starts* *Jauhar scene* ****The End**** — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@firkiii) January 9, 2018

After 300 cuts, #Padmavat will be releasing as a GIF — गबरू रोमियों #HTL (@paaglpanti) January 10, 2018

After 300 cuts, You can watch #Padmavat during interval break of #Padman. — prayag sonar (@prayag_sonar) January 9, 2018

...And the Padmavat drama continues.

Published Date: Jan 10, 2018 18:01 PM | Updated Date: Jan 10, 2018 18:01 PM