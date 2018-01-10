You are here:

Padmavat: Prasoon Joshi denies reports of 300 cuts but Twitter has a field day anyway

FP Staff

Jan,10 2018 18:01 17 IST

Although Padmavat is going to hit the theatres on 25 January, protests against the film continue in several parts of the country. Several reports claiming that the CBFC had recommended 300 cuts to the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film had been doing the rounds, only to be refuted by chairperson Prasoon Joshi.

However, in the age of social media, where memes travel faster than light, the news reached Twitterati even before Joshi could react and the rest, as they say, is history.

The twitterati had some hilarious things to say about the cuts and were amusingly accurate in depicting their reactions.

 

...And the Padmavat drama continues.

Published Date: Jan 10, 2018 18:01 PM | Updated Date: Jan 10, 2018 18:01 PM

tags: #Deepika Padukone #Padmavat #Ranveer Singh #Sanjay Leela Bhansali #Shahid Kapoor

also see

Padmavat: Manohar Parrikar says film's Goa release will not be obstructed 'if it has CBFC clearance'

Padmavat: Manohar Parrikar says film's Goa release will not be obstructed 'if it has CBFC clearance'

Padmavati row: CBFC suggests 'Padmavat' as film's title; may grant U/A rating

Padmavati row: CBFC suggests 'Padmavat' as film's title; may grant U/A rating

Padmavat: Akshay Kumar says makers 'have the right to release film whenever they want'

Padmavat: Akshay Kumar says makers 'have the right to release film whenever they want'