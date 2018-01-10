Padmavat: Prasoon Joshi denies reports of 300 cuts but Twitter has a field day anyway
Although Padmavat is going to hit the theatres on 25 January, protests against the film continue in several parts of the country. Several reports claiming that the CBFC had recommended 300 cuts to the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film had been doing the rounds, only to be refuted by chairperson Prasoon Joshi.
However, in the age of social media, where memes travel faster than light, the news reached Twitterati even before Joshi could react and the rest, as they say, is history.
The twitterati had some hilarious things to say about the cuts and were amusingly accurate in depicting their reactions.
#Padmavat
Before Censor
After 300 cuts by Censor Board#Padmavati pic.twitter.com/YqV2rlv49G
— Mogambo ✪ ❄️ (@UberHandle) January 9, 2018
Pic 1 : #Padmavati Pic 2 : #Padmavat with 300 cuts pic.twitter.com/ptdDd5TgFs — Sarkarsm ✘ (@thebakwaashour) January 9, 2018
Padmavat has been asked to make 300 cuts by Censor Board.
Makers should now release the movie as MMS.
— Jet Lee(Vasooli Bhai) (@Vishj05) January 9, 2018
*Padmavati releases after 300 cuts* *Movie starts* *Jauhar scene* ****The End**** — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@firkiii) January 9, 2018
After 300 cuts, #Padmavat will be releasing as a GIF
— गबरू रोमियों #HTL (@paaglpanti) January 10, 2018
Pic 1: #Padmavati before 300 cuts Pic 2: #Padmavati after 300 cuts#Padmavat pic.twitter.com/CeaqBERJgp — राम (@BeingRam_) January 9, 2018
Pic 1: Original #Padmavati Pic 2: #Padmavat after 300 cuts pic.twitter.com/weTdtfPUm6 — SwatKat- The dancing Rajput 💃 (@swatic12) January 9, 2018
After 300 cuts, You can watch #Padmavat during interval break of #Padman.
— prayag sonar (@prayag_sonar) January 9, 2018
after 300 cuts Bhansali himself leaked the Bluray of Padmavati..#Padmavati#Padmavatpic.twitter.com/ekYq2bL563 — krishna (@facelesskrishna) January 9, 2018
...And the Padmavat drama continues.
