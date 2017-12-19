Hichki trailer: Rani Mukerji looks extremely promising despite film's familiar premise

The trailer of Rani Mukerji's comeback film Hichki is out, and the movie looks extremely promising.

Hichki is the story of a strong woman who has Tourette's Syndrome and as a result she makes a lot of strange noises all the time. The movie chronicles the journey and struggles of Mukerji, who has chosen to get into the tough profession of teaching — especially because of the fact that she has a speech defect. The plot is heavily laden with the trials and hurdles that a disabled woman faces (the usual emotional breakdowns, joyous moments where obstacles are overcome).

Mukerji is seen essaying the role of a teacher and from the looks of it, she will be nailing the portrayal.

Based on the age-old premise of student-teacher relationships (Dead Poets Society, Taare Zameen Par). As a viewer — the first 30 seconds of the trailer give us a fair idea of how the film is going to finally shape up (a heartwarming happy ending, where the rowdy children who no one had any expectations out of surprise everyone with the help of their brilliant teacher who never gives up on them).

We're left feeling a little conflicted at the end of the trailer, because it seems like we've seen this movie before — packaged under different names, with different lead actors. However, Mukerji's acting prowess more than makes up for this feeling and leaves us feeling excited more than anything else.

Hichki will see Mukerji return to the silver screen after a four year hiatus from acting (after the birth of her daughter Adira with husband Aditya Chopra). Produced by Maneesh Sharma of Band Baaja Baraat fame, Hichki is a Siddharth P Malhotra directorial and will be released under the Yash Raj Films banner.

It was recently announced that the trailer of Hichki will be attached to the upcoming Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai which will hit theater screens on 22 December.

Hichki is slated for release on 23 February, 2018.

Watch the Hichki trailer here

