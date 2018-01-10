Pari teaser: Anushka Sharma's scars double the scare; film to release on 2 March

The teaser of Pari has been released and it shows a bruised and battered Anushka Sharma, looking at the camera hauntingly. Her blue eyes, pale skin and scars cut a terrifying picture which looks much more genuine than the usual ghosts of Bollywood.

Sharma, who has also started shooting for Aanand L Rai's Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, shared the teaser on Twitter, with the caption "Sweet dreams guys".

The film is directed by Prosit Roy and jointly produced by Clean Slate Films, which is owned by Sharma and KriArj Entertainment. Pari sees Sharma don the hat of a producer for the third time, after NH10 and Phillauri; she essayed the role of a ghost in the latter, too. However, this character was a positive one, unlike her role in this upcoming film, in which she is gearing up to scare the daylights out of people.

The music of the film has been credited to National Award winning music composer Anupam Roy. Speaking about the film, he said, "I am really excited to be a part of Pari. I am very fond of the team and looking forward to create a melodious sound track."

Pari was originally slated to release on 9 Feb. However, the date has now been pushed to 2 March, 2018.

Watch the teaser here:

