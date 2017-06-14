Baadshaho: Emraan Hashmi unveils his 'guns and roses' look from Milan Luthria's film

The makers of Milan Luthria's upcoming crime period drama Baadshaho have started unveiling the looks of each of its characters one by one on social media. A day after releasing the poster of the film, its lead actor Ajay Devgn revealed his look from the period drama.

Terming himself as the 'badass in bandana', Devgn sported an all-black avatar, wielding two pistols in his hands. Now, his co-star from the film, Emraan Hashmi has unveiled his look as well. Hasmi described his character as the 'guns and roses badass' which suggests that it is a mix of the formidable and the generous.

The guns and roses badass! Look out for the exclusive look in today's @htshowbizpic.twitter.com/HlIdZ9c3Qt — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) June 14, 2017

He sports a Rajasthani turban, along with a hint of tilak on his forehead. He is seen blowing the smoke away from the mouth of a pistol while holding a gun in his other hand. Hashmi's character looks menacing yet comes across as more layered than that of Devgn. The two actors have previously shared the screen space in Luthria's 2010 gangster film Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai.

As the days progress, more characters and their looks are likely to surface on social media. Baadshaho also stars Vidyut Jammwal, Ileana D'Cruz and Esha Gupta. It is co-produced by Luthria, and Bhushan and Krishan Kumar's T-Series Films. It is slated to release on 1 September.