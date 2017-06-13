Baadshaho poster: Ajay Devgn unveils his intimidating new look in Milan Luthria's crime drama

Ajay Devgn recently released the first look of Milan Luthria's period crime drama Baadshaho on Twitter, in which a juggernaut of a truck is racing ahead, destroying every obstacle in its path.

Now, Devgn has released yet another poster from the film depicting his look. Baadshaho was set in the troubled times of 1975 when then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had imposed the Emergency across the country. Interestingly, Madhur Bhandarkar will also soon come up with his film titled Indu Sarkar which is set in the same milieu.

Devgn called his character "'the badass in the bandana". He sports an all-black avatar, with guns in both hands and a patterned bandana covering half his face. His signature intimidating and intense expression add character to the frame.

Baadshaho looks like it is going to be an action-packed thriller. From what we've gleaned so far, it seems to be about a bunch of uncompromising conspirators on the road. It also stars Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D'Cruz, Vidyut Jammwal and Esha Gupta.

The film is being co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series Films, and Luthria. It is slated to release on 1 September.