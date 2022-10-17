Islamabad: It is over two months and there is no trace of 15-year-old Hindu Brahmin girl who was allegedly abducted by four Muslim men from Fateh Chowk area of Hyderabad in Pakistan in a broad daylight on 12 August. After negligence and delay in action by the police, the distress mother of the minor has now pleading for help from the Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan government for safe return of her daughter.

A picture of mother of the minor girl crying, holding placard of her daughter at Hyderabad Press Club, Sindh, requesting to Government of Pakistan to get her 15-year-old daughter, kidnapped since two months, safely returned has gone viral on social media.

The girl was kidnapped when she was returning with her elder sister from a local mill where the two worked. She, along with her two sisters, are the breadwinners for the family since the father suffers vision loss.

Protest against abduction and religious conversion of Hindu girls

In Pakistan’s Hyderabad, protest rally was being carried out from Shahbaz Building to Press Club against abduction and religious conversion of Hindu girls. The rally saw large number of women and children in attendance, demanding immediate legislation of the issue of abduction of minority girls.

The rally also comes at a time when a 14-year-old girl was abducted from a village in Pakistan and was converted into Islam. She was then forcibly married to her abductor, who is a Muslim.

Pakistan Police callous about crimes against Hindus

Chanda (name changed), the 15-year-old Brahmin girl, was abducted on 12 August. Despite repeated visit to police station and constant pleas, the cops lodge a FIR on 17 September, over a month after her disappearance.

“We are poor people. No one here is helping us. I visit the police station almost everyday but they are neither helping us nor saying anything about my daughter,” the mother of the kidnapped girl said.

She further said that she visited the SSP office but over there also she did not get any help.

“She is an innocent child. She is barely 15-year-old. She must be brought back to us safely,” the girl’s mother added.

Minors abducted, forcibly converted to Islam in Pakistan

Muslims make up to 97 per cent of Pakistan’s population, while Hindus are around 2 per cent, of which nearly 90 per cent of them reside in Sindh province bordering India.

As per data by rights groups, on an average, nearly, 1,000 minority girls are abducted and forcefully converted to Islam.

In Pakistan, on an average, three minor Hindu girls abducted on daily basis

Hindu rights activist Mahesh Vasu, in a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), detailed list of “genocide and persecution of Hindus in Pakistan duly reported by the Regional TV News in the month of September 2022.”

Vasu said that on an average three minor Hindu girls are abducted on a daily basis, gang-raped, filmed naked, tortured, forcibly converted to Islam and married to their abductor in Pakistan.

He further said that in September 2022 alone, there were two cases of abduction, gang-rape, forced conversion and marriage at gunpoint in Pakistan. Both the victims are mothers.

