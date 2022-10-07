Pakistan: Every day three minor Hindu girls are abducted, gang-raped, converted to Islam and married to their abductor

New Delhi/Islamabad: At least 23 cases of atrocities against Hindus have been highlighted in the regional news channels in Pakistan in the month of September. These include incidents of abduction, gang-rape, forced conversion and mob lynching among others.

In this regard, Hindu rights activist Mahesh Vasu has written a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), mentioning a detailed list of “genocide and persecution of Hindus in Pakistan duly reported by the Regional TV News in the month of September 2022.”

My letter Dt. 01st Oct ’22

Subj: Detailed List of Genocide & Persecution of Hindus in Pakistan duly reported by the Regional TV News in the month of Sept ’22

addressed to: @MEAIndia; @DrSJaishankar; @UNHumanRights copy to: @Pushpendraamu; @arifaajakia pic.twitter.com/FG9mJF4pXN — Mahesh Vasu महेश वासू🚩🕉️ (@maheshmvasu) October 1, 2022

Vasu is associated with Nimittekam, a non-profit engaged in easing the entry of Hindus and Sikhs from Pakistan to India and rehabilitating them.

As per the letter, there have been two cases of abduction, gang-rape, forced coversion and marriage at gunpoint in the last month itself. Both the victims are mothers.

In one case, the victim — a mother of two — was abducted, gang-raped and force to covert to Islam, while in another a minor girl was drugged and gang-raped.

The list further mentions at least nine cases wherein the bodies of Hindu victims were found either hanging from tree or recovered from a well. This also includes a 20-year-old woman, who was allegedly abducted, raped, killed and hanged by the accused.

The Hindu rights activist also noted the matters of mob lynching and abetment to suicide. These include the case of Vijesh Meghwar, who was forced to commit suicide by consuming suicide; targeted killing of Shambhu Meghwar, who was shot dead for falling in love with a Muslim woman; and Alam Kohli — a 38-year-old man whose body was found in a drainage well after he was stripped, brutally tortured and chased by a on-duty police constable, named Qadir.

While these are some of the cases that have been highlighted by the regional news channels in Pakistan, many such incidents do “unreported and unnoticed,” Mahesh Vasu wrote in the letter.

On an average three minor Hindu girls are abducted on a daily basis, gang-raped, filmed naked, tortured, forcibly coverted to Islam and married to their abductor, added Vasu.

He went on to mention that as per the IG Sindh Police, 202 dead bodies with torture marks were found hanging last year in three major districts of Sindh alone where Hindus are in majority.

(With inputs from agencies)

