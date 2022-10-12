New Delhi: In yet another chilling incident of atrocity against minorities, especially Hindus, in Pakistan, a 15-year-old Hindu Brahmin girl was allegedly abducted by four Muslim men in broad daylight when she was returning with her elder sister from a local mill where the two worked.

The abducted girl, along with her two sisters, are the breadwinners for the family since the father suffers from vision loss.

What is most glaring is the police response to the unfortunate incident. While a FIR could be lodged only after almost a month of her disappearance, the police have yet not been able to trace her whereabouts a month since.

The girl was allegedly abducted on 12 August and despite various pleas, police lodged a complaint on 17 September.

15-year-old Hindu Brahmin girl abducted by Muslims

Chanda (name changed) was abducted from Fateh Chowk area of Hyderabad in Pakistan allegedly by Shaman Magsi and three others.

Parents file case of forced conversion

Soon after their minor daughter was kidnapped, parents of Chanda rushed to Hyderabad police station and lodged a complaint of suspected forced conversion.

Chanda’s parents said that she was kidnapped while she was returning home.

“We are poor people. No one here is helping us. I visit the police station almost everyday but they are neither helping us nor saying anything about my daughter,” the mother of the kidnapped girl said.

“We have also visited the SSP office but over there also we did not get any help.” she added.

Pakistan police deny to file complaint

The girl was abducted on 12 August and the police did not file FIR before 17 September. Also, the local media remained silent on reporting the incident. The first news of the kidnapped Brahmin girl was brought to people two months after the incident.

There is still no trace of Chanda and parents are constantly trying to know her whereabouts.

Family appeals Pakistan government for help

Family of Chanda has appealed for help from Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and safely get their daughter back from the clutches of kidnappers.

“She is an innocent child. She is barely 15-year-old. She must be brought back to us safely,” the girl’s mother said.

Girls abducted, forcefully converted to Islam in Pakistan

In Pakistan’s population, Muslims make up 97 per cent, while Hindus are around 2 per cent, in which nearly 90 per cent of them reside in Sindh province bordering Hindu-majority neighbour India.

According to rights groups, on an average, nearly 1,000 minority girls are abducted and forcefully converted to Islam. They further claim that some victims are as young as 12.

There have been several incidents of forced conversions, especially of minority Hindu girls, but the governments and politicians in Pakistan have remained tight-lipped and have done almost nothing to address the issue.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.