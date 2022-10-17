Islamabad: Hindus in Pakistan have been constantly facing atrocities and over the recent past, there have been spate of incidents where minor girls are abducted and converted to Islam. In the latest, a 14-year-old Hindu girl has been married to a Muslim man after changing her religion.

A teenage Hindu girl was recently abducted from Islamkot Tharparkar Sindh Village and was converted into Islam by Samaru Pir Jan Sirhandi. She was then forcibly married to her abductor Shaukat, son of Murad Hanhrjo, her family members said.

Atrocities against women continue in Pakistan

The targeting of religious minorities, especially young girls and women, has been picking up pace recently.

The incident took place amid massive protests in Pakistan’s Hyderabad where Sindhi Hindus took to street to raise their voice against religious conversion of Hindu girls and boys.

The protesters have been demanding immediate legislation on the issue of abduction of minority girls.

A 15-year-old Hindu Brahmin girl was allegedly kidnapped by four Muslim men on 12 August when she was returning from a local mill where she worked.

The girl’s mother continuously pled for registering a missing complaint but it all went in deaf ears. Police took over a month to file a case and two months on, there has been no trace of the minor girl.

‘On an average, 3 minor Hindu girls abducted on a daily basis in Pakistan’

In a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Hindu rights activist Mahesh Vasu said has detailed list of “genocide and persecution of Hindus in Pakistan duly reported by the Regional TV News in the month of September 2022.”

According to Mahesh Vasu, on an average three minor Hindu girls are abducted on a daily basis, gang-raped, filmed naked, tortured, forcibly converted to Islam and married to their abductor in Pakistan.

Vasu, who is associated with Nimittekam, a non-profit engaged in easing the entry of Hindus and Sikhs from Pakistan to India and rehabilitating them, said in September 2022 alone, there were two cases of abduction, gang-rape, forced conversion and marriage at gunpoint in Pakistan. Both the victims are mothers.

With inputs from agencies

