Google I/O 2023: Where and how to watch Google’s keynote to its annual developer conference 

The most significant annual conference for Android enthusiasts is undoubtedly Google I/O. The upcoming event is anticipated to feature a greater emphasis on hardware, as Google may reveal a midrange smartphone, a foldable device, and a tablet.

Furthermore, attendees can expect to learn about the latest developments regarding Android 14, get a glimpse of the advancements in AI projects such as Google Bard, and attend presentations that cater specifically to developers, which will have a profound impact on industry trends for the foreseeable future, possibly until 2024.

What are the timings for Google I/O 2023?

According to reports, the Google I/O keynote is scheduled to commence at 10:00 AM Pacific Time on Wednesday, May 10, which is about 10:30 PM IST. If last year’s keynote is any indication, this section of the presentation should last for approximately two hours. Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, is expected to start the proceedings, followed by other high-ranking executives such as Rick Osterloh and Prabhakar Raghavan.

Compared to previous years before the pandemic, this year’s I/O will have a different timeframe. Rather than being spread across multiple days, all of the conferences, including the keynote, will take place on Wednesday, May 10. As a result, some of the smaller presentations may be running concurrently, but the keynote will be shown in its entirety without interruption.

How to watch Google I/O 2023?

To watch the live stream of the Google I/O keynote or any of the smaller conferences, users can go directly to the standard YouTube stream on Google’s channel or find it on any of Google’s social media profiles.

While watching the live stream, users can utilize the scrubber controls at the bottom of the video to rewind or fast-forward as necessary. If users want to watch the conference after the keynote has ended, they will need to wait for about an hour or so for the finalized video to process. After that, users can watch the video like any other video on YouTube.

What to expect from Google I/O 2023?

While the main focus of the Google I/O 2023 Keynote will be on AI and what is Google doing with the technology, users can expect to see some hardware launches as well. It is expected that Google will finally launch the Pixel Fold, as well as a large-screen device with a speaker stand that doubles as a smart home hub called the Pixel Tablet.

We also know that Google will be launching the Pixel 7a. Other than that, for regular consumers, there will be a sneak preview of Android 14, and Chrome OS, Google Home, Material Design, and the Google Play Store.

