Google’s AI Makeover: Google’s search engine to get more personal, will start featuring chat soon

According to the Wall Street Journal, Google has plans to transform its search engine into a more visually appealing, personalized, and relatable platform with a focus on catering to young people worldwide. The company is aiming to incorporate human-like elements into its search engine to make it more engaging and interactive.

This effort comes at a time when AI-powered applications, including ChatGPT, are gaining popularity at a rapid pace. This trend underscores the potential of AI to disrupt traditional business models and reshape society in significant ways.

Google intends to move away from the traditional “10 blue links” format for presenting search results and plans to introduce more human-like voices as part of this shift, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The company is expected to launch new features at its upcoming I/O developer conference, which will allow users to engage in conversations with AI programs under a project code-named “Magi,” as reported by individuals familiar with the matter.

This year, generative AI has gained popularity, with applications capturing the public’s imagination and prompting a race among companies to release similar products that they believe will transform the nature of work.

Alphabet Inc.’s Google has yet to respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Google, which generated over $162 billion in revenue last year through its advertising business powered by search, has made minimal changes to the search experience over the years.

However, the rise of AI chatbots and short-video apps like TikTok has forced the company to place greater emphasis on responding to queries that cannot be easily answered by traditional web results. This will involve prompting visitors to ask follow-up questions or swipe through visuals like TikTok videos in response to their queries.

Google has already integrated some online forum posts and short videos in search results and plans to emphasize such material even more in the future, according to internal documents and sources.

Despite these changes, the company will continue to prioritize delivering high-quality information and supporting a healthy, open web.

According to John Battelle, the author of “The Search,” Google has the opportunity to lead a change in consumer behaviour around internet search, but other services may be chosen if Google does not move fast enough.

However, implementing major changes in search is difficult because millions of people rely on Google for critical tasks, and websites such as online news outlets depend on the search engine for a significant portion of their traffic.

Microsoft’s Bing has already incorporated conversational AI features into its search engine, and smaller search engines are also racing to incorporate these features in an attempt to win users.

