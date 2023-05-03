Google is set to launch the Pixel 7a in India this month, check price availability and other details

Google India has officially announced that they will be launching their upcoming mid-range smartphone, in India sometime this month. The tech giant posted on Twitter that a new Pixel phone would be available for purchase on Flipkart on May 11.

Although Google hasn’t revealed the phone’s name, but the teaser image and launch date clearly suggest that the Pixel 7a will be available in India this month.

Google Pixel 7a Launch in India

Google’s official graphic reveals the design that we’ve seen on Pixel A and flagship phones. The Pixel 7a is expected to be unveiled by Google at its forthcoming Google I/O event on May 10. As a result, it makes perfect sense for the corporation to make it available in the Indian market the day after the launch.

According to the teaser image, the Pixel 7a will keep its twin camera arrangement on the rear. The back panel will continue to have a horizontal camera module, as seen on previous Pixel phones. It is also comparable to the Pixel 6a. Google appears to be shunning design experimentation.

As of now, the tech company is not working on any other phones, and the Pixel 8 series is unlikely to be unveiled anytime before the end of the year.

The tech company generally releases its low-cost or mid-range Pixel A series phone in the middle of the year. The new Pixel 7a appears to be arriving a bit sooner. The Pixel 6a was released in India in July 2022, and the Pixel 7a will come two months earlier.

Google Pixel 7a: Specifications

So far, reports indicate that the Pixel 7a will be powered by Google’s Tensor G2 processor, which is not surprising given that the firm began employing its own CPU with the Pixel 6 series. It is believed to be equipped with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The device will have upto 11 5G bands and may be equipped with a 6.1-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz, a minor improvement above the Pixel 6a’s 60Hz screen.

Recent leaks also suggest that the Pixel 7a will have a 4410mAh battery, which is marginally bigger than the 4,306mAh battery from its predecessor. According to recent leaks, Google may continue to support 18W wired charging, but there will be no charger in the retail package.

We think it is time for smartphone manufacturers like Google and Samsung to move away from sub-25W charging standards and invest in supporting greater charging rates, especially when we have a bunch of Android smartphones that have set the standard for at least 65W or 80W charging.

We are also likely to see a triple camera arrangement at the rear, which will be headlined by a have a 64MP, Sony IMX787 sensor.

