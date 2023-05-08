Google I/O 2023: From Android 14 to Pixel Fold What to expect from this year’s Google I/O

The highly anticipated Google I/O is just about to take place, and it’s undoubtedly the event that both Google enthusiasts and Android fans are eagerly awaiting. Although the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro event is also on the horizon in the fall, it’s a close second.

The much-awaited event is set to commence on Wednesday, May 10, at 10 AM PT time (5 PM UTC) at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. It will also be live-streamed on YouTube.

As usual, many of the surprises related to the new gadgets have been revealed in various leaks. However, there is still anticipation for possible unexpected announcements to be made during the event. Here’s a summary of what to anticipate at I/O 2023.

Pixel Fold

Google is preparing to unveil its first foldable phone, the Pixel Fold, which rumours suggest, will have a design similar to the Oppo Find N and Find N2 models. The device will feature a 7.6-inch inner screen in landscape format, with an OLED main panel and a 120Hz refresh rate, as well as visible bezels.

The cover display will be 5.8 inches. The Pixel Fold is rumoured to have dimensions of 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7mm, with a rear camera bump that adds 8.3mm to the thickness.

The Pixel Fold is expected to be powered by Google’s Tensor G2 chipset, and it will come with two 12MP camera sensors on the back and two 8MP front-facing modules for both the main and cover screens. The device is said to be priced at $1,799 in the US and will reportedly go on open sale starting from June 27.

Pixel 7a

The Pixel 7a has been subject to numerous leaks recently, providing us with a good understanding of what to expect from the device. It will essentially be a slightly smaller version of the standard Pixel 7, with some cost-cutting measures applied to the cameras and materials used.

According to rumours, the Pixel 7a will feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be equipped with the same Tensor G2 chip as the other two Pixel 7 phones, as well as 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The device is said to feature a dual camera system on the back, with a 64MP primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide module, while the front-facing camera is rumoured to be a 13MP module. The Pixel 7a is expected to have a 4,300mAh battery with 18W wired charging and wireless charging, which would be a first for the Pixel A-series.

The Pixel 7a is set to launch at $499 in the US, and the device is confirmed to be available in India from May 11, with hopes that it will also be released in other regions.

Pixel Tablet

After being showcased at last year’s Google I/O conference and again at the Pixel 7 launch in October, the Pixel Tablet is finally expected to be officially unveiled this time around.

The device is rumoured to feature an 11-inch LCD screen with a 1600 x 2560 pixel resolution, a premium design, and the Tensor G2 chipset. Google intends for the Pixel Tablet to have multiple use cases, which is why it will also be launched with a Charging Speaker Dock, allowing users to transform the tablet into a smart speaker/Nest Hub device. There are also rumours that the Pixel Tablet will support stylus input and 18W wireless charging.

Android 14

Android 14 is currently available as a preview for developers and those who are willing to experiment with beta software. Although the initial builds appear to be almost identical to Android 13 in terms of their appearance and functionality, experts are uncovering numerous hidden features. Google is expected to reveal many of these features at Google I/O 2023 and is also planning to release Android 14 Beta 2 in May.

Google’s big bet on AI

According to a report by the New York Times, Google responded urgently to the launch of ChatGPT, GPT-4 and Bing’s chat-based search by activating a code red internally. In response, the company quickly organized a Live from Paris event to showcase its own chat-based search engine called Google Bard.

Although Bard launched as a limited beta in the U.S. and U.K. in March 2023 and has received criticism for its flaws and humorous responses, it and other chatbots may revolutionize the way we use technology in the near future. Recent leaks suggest that Bard may soon be available as a widget on Pixel phones.

In addition to Google Bard, the company has other exciting AI innovations that it could unveil at Google I/O this year. The New York Times article highlights several of these, including an image generation studio for creating and editing images, a video summarization tool for generating shorter videos from longer ones, a third iteration of the AI Test Kitchen for testing upcoming AI features publicly, and an unnamed tool to help other companies build their own AI applications.

