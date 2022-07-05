Watch: Elderly man in Russia-occupied Kherson plays Ukrainian national anthem; internet hails courage

Kherson, which is located in the southern part of the country, was one of the first Ukrainian cities to be captured by Russia

Ever since hostilities between Russia and Ukraine started, ordinary Ukrainian citizens have gone out of their way to show their patriotism and their how they are managing their lives in the war. A video doing the rounds recently on the internet shows an elderly man playing the Ukrainian national anthem while travelling on a scooter. The video has reportedly been shot in Russian-occupied Kherson.

The clip shows the old man moving on a mobility scooter in a busy market area. He plays the Ukrainian national anthem while going about the marketplace. Several people are seen smiling at the man, while others eye him cautiously. Some people in the market even sing along to the national anthem. As the song ends, people cheer loudly for the elderly man and come forward to greet him.

The video was shared by Ukraine’s Former Ambassador to Austria Olexander Scherba with the caption “In the occupied #Kherson, a man decides to mark his birthday, July 3, by driving through the crowd to the tune of Ukraine’s national anthem. Watch how people react.”

Watch:

In the occupied #Kherson, a man decides to mark his birthday, July 3, by driving through the crowd to the tune of Ukraine’s national anthem. Watch how people react.#StandWithUkraine #ArmUkraineNow pic.twitter.com/1x9LIlktgc — olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) July 3, 2022

The video has garnered a variety of reactions online, with several praising the elderly man for his courage.

Here are some reactions:

This made me cry… I can imagine that many are afraid to react, not knowing who’s watching. But bravo for him and those that responded.

You will win! — Cheryl Lee 💪 🇺🇦 (@sitnround) July 3, 2022

Profound respect. And may he celebrate his next birthday in free Kherson. It is people like him who will make it so. — melmoel (@melmoel1) July 4, 2022

Happy birthday, brave Ukrainian! The world always stands with you and all the Ukrainians. I hope you’ll be able to celebrate your next birthday in peace. — Keiko Kanamori (@KeikoKanamori2) July 4, 2022

I'll visit this market and sing together with them. Kherson is Ukraine. Stay strong Kherson! — ПЕПІ 🌻🚜🌻 (@ChuPepi) July 3, 2022

Courage of Ukrainians. Slava Ukraini! — Joan Cramer (@JoanCramer18) July 3, 2022

This is not the only post related to Ukraine that has gone viral in recent days. Marina Uzelkova, a popular Ukrainian fitness blogger, had shared a photo depicting the lives of children in the war. The photo posted by her shows two kids eating their food while the window opposite them shows smoke emerging from a building nearby. The Ukrainian blogger had pointed out that scenes like these were part of the kids’ daily lives.

In another video, a group of Ukrainian high school students in Chernihiv held their graduation photoshoot in the bombed-out remains of their school. The photos and video of the event grabbed attention online, with many users saying they were heartbroken by what these teenagers had to endure since the war started.

