This viral picture shows how Ukrainian children are living during Russia-Ukraine conflict
With no signs of returning back to normalcy, the pictures from the war zone in Ukraine are heartbreaking to say the least. Different parts of its territories have experienced crossfires of the Ukrainian forces and the Russian army, with the citizens reeling under the threat of losing their lives.
There are areas that have seen a direct and severe impact of the ongoing war while others are relatively less exposed. But how is it like to live against the backdrop of an ongoing war? A picture shared by Marina Uzelkova, a popular Ukrainian fitness blogger shows a glimpse of it.
Have a look at her Instagram post:
Uzelkova posted the picture with a long caption in Ukrainian that meant this was the reality for Ukrainian children now. The blogger pointed out that they fight for their usual peaceful reality every day.
Emphasizing the importance of their Constitution on the occasion of the Constitution Day, she wrote that it was the basic law that guaranteed freedom and rights to every citizen of the country and determined the political system of the state. This is exactly what the occupiers did not like, she added.
There was no freedom, no rights, and the political system was decided not by the Constitution, but by one person, she mentioned in the caption.
The picture shows two children sitting and eating food while smoke emerges from the opposite building that can be seen through the window adjacent to them.
Earlier, a group of high schoolers had performed in front of their school that was impacted by Russian bombings.
The boys and girls of School No 134 in the war-torn Kharkiv were witnessed doing the waltz. As the ruins of their school building could be seen behind them, six girls and three boys were seen dancing to the music played on a loudspeaker at a basketball court. Families of the students were also present at the site, as they recorded the poignant moment on their mobile phones.
