High school students pose for graduation photo in Ukraine's war-torn Chernihiv

The ongoing war in Ukraine has jeopardised the future of thousands of high school students. However, many of them remain defiant in the face of the Russian invasion. Photos from the war-ravaged city of Chernihiv show a group of students standing among destroyed buildings and vehicles for their graduation photos.

One of the photos was also shared by an executive director at Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Action Centre, Daria Kaleniuk. Check the photo here:

Graduation at Chernigiv school pic.twitter.com/fV7m5FAv1z — Daria Kaleniuk (@dkaleniuk) June 13, 2022

The image shows 13 students standing in the ruins of a building. All of them look fearless and confident while posing for the photo amid the wreckage. According to reports, all images from the photoshoot were taken in different locations in the war-ravaged city.

Stanislav Senyk, who took the pictures, told Reuters that he wanted to capture the story of the graduating classes of 2022 and document what they were facing during the war. He photographed about 40 students in the northern town of Chernihiv to depict their “very important story”.

"And I'm sure it was very important to capture that in the memory," he said in an interview with the New York Post. "And 10-15 years from now, when they have their own children, they can show those pictures to them," he added. According to the New York Post, the photographer plans to exhibit the photos and sell them. He said that the money would be donated to Ukrainian forces.

Reuters also shared a video that shows other photographs from Senyk’s project. “Photographer Stanislav Senyk has used the destruction in the eastern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv as a sobering backdrop for an album of graduating high school students, amid the ongoing conflict with Russia” was the caption of the post. Check it out:

Photographer Stanislav Senyk has used the destruction in the eastern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv as a sobering backdrop for an album of graduating high school students, amid the ongoing conflict with Russia pic.twitter.com/e2GVytwjwC — Reuters (@Reuters) June 13, 2022

This is not the only such instance from Ukraine that has grabbed eyeballs. Some days ago, a group of students in Kharkiv’s School No 134 danced the waltz amid the ruins of their school. The video of the incident caught the attention of social media users. According to reports, the school was the last outpost of Russian troops before they were driven out of the city.