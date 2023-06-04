Russia's air attack on Ukraine repelled before approaching Kyiv

Early on Sunday, Russia unleashed a barrage of airstrikes on Ukraine, but all missiles and drones were shot down before they approached Kyiv, according to military authorities in the city.

“According to preliminary information, not a single air target reached the capital,” Serhiy Popko, the head of the military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app early on Sunday.

“Air defence destroyed everything that was heading towards the city already at their distant approaches.”

Reuters was unable to independently confirm the claim.

Since May, Russia has regularly targeted Kyiv, primarily at night, in an effort to cause psychological harm to citizens before an anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive to retake the land, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Witnesses for Reuters claimed to have heard numerous explosions from what appeared to be air defence systems striking targets in the Kyiv vicinity but not in the city.

For over three hours, Ukraine as a whole was on air raid alert.

Unverified reports of explosions were made on Ukrainian social media from Kryvyi Rih in the south, Kropyvnitskyi in the centre, and Sumy in the northeast. Regarding the reports, there was no immediate official information.

