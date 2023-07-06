Russian missile attack kills four people and wounds more in Ukraine's Lviv

According to authorities, a Russian missile attack killed at least four people in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, and rescuers were searching for survivors and wounded in the debris of an apartment tower.

According to the Interior Ministry, nine people were hurt, and rescuers were still on the site. According to the report, the missile struck the top two levels of two structures.

Regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyi shared a 13-second video of a four-story apartment complex with sections of the upper levels gone or in ruins.

The officials’ postings came after numerous air alarms across Ukraine and allegations of cruise missiles entering Ukrainian airspace. Andriy Sadovy, the city’s mayor, reported a succession of explosions.

Sadovyi said around 60 apartments and 50 cars in the area of the strike were damaged.

Emergency service workers were searching in the debris for more people trapped.

Sadovyi addressed residents in a video message, saying the attack was the largest on Lviv’s civilian infrastructure since the beginning of the full-scale invasion last year.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a reaction on Telegram, saying, “Unfortunately, there are wounded and dead. My condolences to the relatives! There will definitely be a response to the enemy. A tangible one.”

Zelenskyy also posted drone footage that shows wrecked buildings from above. The third and fourth floors of the struck building were ruined.

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian war refugees have sought safety in Lviv from other areas to the east.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.