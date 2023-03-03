Auto refresh feeds

It makes sense for us to start by finding a like-minded group of countries to tackle the challenges. Quad is one such: US secretary of State Antony Blinken at Quad Foreign Ministers Meet in Delhi.

This (Quad) is not a military group: US secretary of State Antony Blinken at Quad Foreign Ministers Meet in Delhi.

We (Quad) are now engaged in working together to help countries to deal with humanitarian situations in natural disasters, says US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at Raisina Dialogue.

New things which came out today, we agreed on a counter-terrorism working group & SoPs for the HADR initiative. All four nations supported to the reform of the UN: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

Three big issues that Quad needs to do together. First, a more reliable and resilient supply chain, second digital challenge and third connectivity: EAM Dr S Jaishankar.

We coordinated on the UN so that the processes of UN are respected & the workings of the UN stay true to its spirit. We'll be doing a Maritime Security Working Group shortly in Washington. One of the outcomes we agreed on is that listing of terrorists shouldn't be politicised: EAM S Jaishankar.

We could always do more. This group does have the capacity to collaborate flexibly in addition to what we might have announced or we are trying to deliver on it: Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on whether QUAD doing enough.

"Very good...,"says US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on being asked about the QUAD meeting in Delhi today

I thank Dr S Jaishankar for hosting us. It was a good opportunity for the Quad members to talk at the Raisina Dialogue: Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, in Delhi.

Our meeting today reaffirms the Quad’s steadfast commitment to supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, which is inclusive and resilient: Joint Statement- Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

A panel discussion on “The Quad Squad: Power and Purpose of the Polygon,” is going to be held today where Quad Foreign Ministers will be participating in the event, which will be moderated by the President of the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) Samir Saran.

The meeting will be chaired by External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, and will see the participation of Foreign Ministers of Australia, Penny Wong and Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

The meeting will be an opportunity for the Ministers to continue their discussions held at their last meeting in New York in September 2022, read the MEA press release.

They will exchange views on recent developments in the Indo-Pacific region and regional issues of mutual interest, guided by their vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

The Ministers will also review progress made by the Quad in pursuit of its constructive agenda and implementation of initiatives aimed at addressing contemporary priorities of the region, added the release.

The Quad evokes images of a security partnership, a development alliance, and even a consultative committee.

One and a half years since the first Leaders’ Summit, the Quad is now facing a choice between focusing on its core identity or seeking the benefits that might come from being a more amorphous and reactive grouping.

As nations shift their attention to growth and the reconfiguration of their global economic partnerships, how will the Quad remain relevant? How does the re-emergence of the land war in Europe implicate the future of a maritime grouping in the Indo-Pacific? will be the topic of the panel discussion.

The US has signed an ambitious tech partnership with Australia and the UK; is part of the I2U2 focused on West Asia; has entered into a new bilateral technology agreement with India; and has a close tech alliance with Japan.

The panel will also discuss, how these overlapping agreements and partnerships integrate with the Quad’s tech agenda. What path can it pick between a tight, action-focused coalition and a relatively minimalist ambition that might more easily incorporate other actors in the Indo-Pacific?

