Raisina Dialogue LIVE Updates: Quad is not a security alliance, says US secretary of State Antony Blinken

FP Staff March 03, 2023 10:29:11 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Raisina Dialogue LIVE Updates: Quad is not a security alliance, says US secretary of State Antony Blinken

Good to break bread with my Quad colleagues in Delhi, says US Secy of State Antony Blinken. Twitter/ @ANI

Highlights

10:41 (ist)

Raisina Dialogue LIVE Updates

Our meeting reaffirms the Quad’s steadfast commitment to supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific: Joint Statement

Our meeting today reaffirms the Quad’s steadfast commitment to supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, which is inclusive and resilient: Joint Statement- Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. 
10:40 (ist)

Raisina Dialogue LIVE Updates

I thank Dr S Jaishankar for hosting us, says Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong

I thank Dr S Jaishankar for hosting us. It was a good opportunity for the Quad members to talk at the Raisina Dialogue: Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, in Delhi. 
10:29 (ist)

Raisina Dialogue LIVE Updates

'Very good'

"Very good...,"says US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on being asked about the QUAD meeting in Delhi today
10:22 (ist)

Raisina Dialogue LIVE Updates

EAM Dr S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong at the Quad Foreign Ministers Meet
10:16 (ist)

Raisina Dialogue LIVE Updates

We could always do more, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on whether QUAD doing enough

We could always do more. This group does have the capacity to collaborate flexibly in addition to what we might have announced or we are trying to deliver on it: Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on whether QUAD doing enough. 
10:12 (ist)

Raisina Dialogue LIVE Updates

Listing of terrorists shouldn't be politicised: EAM S Jaishankar

We coordinated on the UN so that the processes of UN are respected & the workings of the UN stay true to its spirit. We'll be doing a Maritime Security Working Group shortly in Washington. One of the outcomes we agreed on is that listing of terrorists shouldn't be politicised: EAM S Jaishankar. 
10:09 (ist)

Raisina Dialogue LIVE Updates

Greater multiplicity of challenges now than before, says Blinken
10:08 (ist)

Raisina Dialogue LIVE Updates

Three big issues that Quad needs to do together, says Jaishankar

Three big issues that Quad needs to do together. First, a more reliable and resilient supply chain, second digital challenge and third connectivity: EAM Dr S Jaishankar.
10:07 (ist)

Raisina Dialogue LIVE Updates

Not a military group, says Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi
10:05 (ist)

Raisina Dialogue LIVE Updates

There is an ongoing conversation: US Secy of State Antony Blinken
10:04 (ist)

Raisina Dialogue LIVE Updates

We agreed on a counter-terrorism working group, says EAM Jaishankar

New things which came out today, we agreed on a counter-terrorism working group & SoPs for the HADR initiative. All four nations supported to the reform of the UN: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. 
10:01 (ist)

Raisina Dialogue LIVE Updates

Quad engaged in helping countries with humanitarian situations in natural disasters says Blinken

 We (Quad) are now engaged in working together to help countries to deal with humanitarian situations in natural disasters, says US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at Raisina Dialogue.
09:58 (ist)

Raisina Dialogue LIVE Updates

Quad not a military group, says Blinken

This (Quad) is not a military group: US secretary of State Antony Blinken at Quad Foreign Ministers Meet in Delhi. 
09:52 (ist)

Raisina Dialogue LIVE Updates

Like minded countries to tackle challenges: US secretary of State 

It makes sense for us to start by finding a like-minded group of countries to tackle the challenges. Quad is one such: US secretary of State Antony Blinken at Quad Foreign Ministers Meet in Delhi.
09:46 (ist)

Raisina Dialogue LIVE Updates

US secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at Taj Palace to attend the Quad Foreign Ministers meet

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Mar 03, 2023 - 10:41 (IST)

Raisina Dialogue LIVE Updates

Our meeting reaffirms the Quad’s steadfast commitment to supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific: Joint Statement

Our meeting today reaffirms the Quad’s steadfast commitment to supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, which is inclusive and resilient: Joint Statement- Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. 

Mar 03, 2023 - 10:40 (IST)

Raisina Dialogue LIVE Updates

I thank Dr S Jaishankar for hosting us, says Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong

I thank Dr S Jaishankar for hosting us. It was a good opportunity for the Quad members to talk at the Raisina Dialogue: Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, in Delhi. 

Mar 03, 2023 - 10:29 (IST)

Raisina Dialogue LIVE Updates

'Very good'

"Very good...,"says US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on being asked about the QUAD meeting in Delhi today

Mar 03, 2023 - 10:22 (IST)

Raisina Dialogue LIVE Updates

EAM Dr S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong at the Quad Foreign Ministers Meet

Mar 03, 2023 - 10:16 (IST)

Raisina Dialogue LIVE Updates

We could always do more, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on whether QUAD doing enough

We could always do more. This group does have the capacity to collaborate flexibly in addition to what we might have announced or we are trying to deliver on it: Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on whether QUAD doing enough. 

Mar 03, 2023 - 10:12 (IST)

Raisina Dialogue LIVE Updates

Listing of terrorists shouldn't be politicised: EAM S Jaishankar

We coordinated on the UN so that the processes of UN are respected & the workings of the UN stay true to its spirit. We'll be doing a Maritime Security Working Group shortly in Washington. One of the outcomes we agreed on is that listing of terrorists shouldn't be politicised: EAM S Jaishankar. 

Mar 03, 2023 - 10:09 (IST)

Raisina Dialogue LIVE Updates

Greater multiplicity of challenges now than before, says Blinken

Mar 03, 2023 - 10:08 (IST)

Raisina Dialogue LIVE Updates

Three big issues that Quad needs to do together, says Jaishankar

Three big issues that Quad needs to do together. First, a more reliable and resilient supply chain, second digital challenge and third connectivity: EAM Dr S Jaishankar.

Mar 03, 2023 - 10:07 (IST)

Raisina Dialogue LIVE Updates

Not a military group, says Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi

Mar 03, 2023 - 10:05 (IST)

Raisina Dialogue LIVE Updates

There is an ongoing conversation: US Secy of State Antony Blinken

Load More

A panel discussion on “The Quad Squad: Power and Purpose of the Polygon,” is going to be held today where Quad Foreign Ministers will be participating in the event, which will be moderated by the President of the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) Samir Saran.

The meeting will be chaired by External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, and will see the participation of Foreign Ministers of Australia, Penny Wong and Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

The meeting will be an opportunity for the Ministers to continue their discussions held at their last meeting in New York in September 2022, read the MEA press release.

They will exchange views on recent developments in the Indo-Pacific region and regional issues of mutual interest, guided by their vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

The Ministers will also review progress made by the Quad in pursuit of its constructive agenda and implementation of initiatives aimed at addressing contemporary priorities of the region, added the release.

The Quad evokes images of a security partnership, a development alliance, and even a consultative committee.

One and a half years since the first Leaders’ Summit, the Quad is now facing a choice between focusing on its core identity or seeking the benefits that might come from being a more amorphous and reactive grouping.

As nations shift their attention to growth and the reconfiguration of their global economic partnerships, how will the Quad remain relevant? How does the re-emergence of the land war in Europe implicate the future of a maritime grouping in the Indo-Pacific? will be the topic of the panel discussion.

The US has signed an ambitious tech partnership with Australia and the UK; is part of the I2U2 focused on West Asia; has entered into a new bilateral technology agreement with India; and has a close tech alliance with Japan.

The panel will also discuss, how these overlapping agreements and partnerships integrate with the Quad’s tech agenda. What path can it pick between a tight, action-focused coalition and a relatively minimalist ambition that might more easily incorporate other actors in the Indo-Pacific?

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 03, 2023 10:30:07 IST

TAGS:

also read

Air India places order for 840 aircraft; includes option to buy 370 planes
World

Air India places order for 840 aircraft; includes option to buy 370 planes

The announcement by Air India's Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer Nipun Aggarwal comes a day after the airline said it has placed a firm order for 470 aircraft -- 250 from Airbus and 220 from Boeing

At least 40 migrants drown after boat wreck off Italy: Reports
World

At least 40 migrants drown after boat wreck off Italy: Reports

Around 40 migrants, including a tiny baby, died after their overloaded boat sank on Sunday in stormy seas off the southern Italian coastal city of Crotone, Italian media reported

Italy considers sending warplanes to war-torn Ukraine: Report
World

Italy considers sending warplanes to war-torn Ukraine: Report

A deal involving up to five planes could be struck during Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's upcoming visit to the Ukrainian capital, according to a report