WATCH: Russian FM Sergey Lavrov asks 'Why no questions asked from US about what is happening in Iraq, Afghanistan'

New Delhi: “Why no questions asked from US about what’s happening in Iraq and Afghanistan and whether they are certain of what US is doing?” asked Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at Raisina dialogue in India’s capital New Delhi on Friday.

The Russia-Ukraine war continues to be the topic of discussion in the G20 meeting that is underway in New Delhi.

Lavrov lashed out at the US for trying to establish propaganda and making all the global event about Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

The Russian foreign minister attacked the US and all the western forces for saying that Russia is running away from negotiation table.

He said the world must ask Ukraine and the US as to which side of the operation is unwilling to adopt diplomatic means.

“Everyone is asking when Russia is ready to negotiate. Nobody asks [Ukraine President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy when he’s going to negotiate. Last year, Zelenskyy signed a document making it criminal offence to negotiate with Russia as long as [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is present. Can you ask him what he’s doing?” Lavrov asked.

#WATCH | Russian FM Sergey Lavrov at an event in Delhi asks why no questions asked from United States about what is happening in Iraq and Afghanistan & whether they are certain of what US is doing. pic.twitter.com/6nHUbLk3NU — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023

The Russian Foreign Minister further said the US and NATO don't remember when Serbia was bombed. "[US President] Joe Biden being a senator at that time was bragging that I promoted this approach. When Iraq was ruined as a state, few years later Tony Blair said it was a mistake," Lavrov added.

The Russian minister claimed that the West armed Ukraine before the war and it was Kyiv which started a war in areas like Donbas.

He went on to say, "If you think that US has the right to declare a threat just like they did to other countries, but no one questions United States for that."

Lavrov reiterated that the world must know that Zelenskyy in September last year signed a document making any kind of negotiation with Russia a criminal offence as long as Putin is present.

He further said it is time for the world and media to start inviting Zelenskyy and ask him the same question to understand why diplomacy is not working in the Russia-Ukraine issue.

With inputs from agencies

