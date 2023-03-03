'Excellent meeting': Quad leaders Blinken and Wong laud the group's meeting held by India
Blinken said that the Quad recognizes that the Indo-Pacific region will shape the trajectory of the world in the 21st century and are committed to safeguarding its peace, stability, and growing prosperity.
New Delhi: Quad leaders, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Australian Foreign minister Penny Wong were delighted to participate in the group’s Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and termed it, a “very good” and “excellent meeting.”
Blinken on Friday said that the Quad recognizes that the Indo-Pacific region will shape the trajectory of the world in the 21st century and are committed to safeguarding its peace, stability, and growing prosperity.
The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, known as the Quad, is a strategic security dialogue between Australia, India, Japan and the United States.”Very good…,” says US Secretary of State
Antony Blinken on being asked about the QUAD meeting in Delhi today.”Good to break bread with my Quad colleagues in New Delhi today. Together, we recognize the Indo-Pacific region will shape the trajectory of the world in the 21st century and are committed to safeguarding its peace, stability, and growing prosperity,” Blinken tweeted after the meeting.
Blinken also took part in the panel discussion with EAM Dr S Jaishankar, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.
“Glad to join today’s panel discussion with my fellow Quad foreign ministers at the Raisina Dialogue. The Quad is a vital part of our vision for a #FreeandOpenIndoPacific and today’s panel demonstrates the priority we place on working with our partners and allies in the region,” Blinken tweeted.
Glad to join today’s panel discussion with my fellow Quad foreign ministers at the Raisina Dialogue. The Quad is a vital part of our vision for a #FreeandOpenIndoPacific and today’s panel demonstrates the priority we place on working with our partners and allies in the region. pic.twitter.com/hFpMmJ3h9D
— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 3, 2023
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Producer country should benefit from its resources before anyone else: Italian PM Meloni
She also said that Italy is working to be the bridge connecting the eastern Mediterranean, Africa and Europe.
Quad not a military grouping, says US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
Quad according to the US Secretary of State is a force for good, positive, and affirmative action. On Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Blinked said that allowing Russia to do what it is doing will be a message to aggressors everywhere.
QUAD foreign ministers to hold meeting on March 3 in New Delhi
In the meeting, foreign ministers are expected to exchange views on the recent developments in the Indo-Pacific region and discuss regional issues of mutual interests