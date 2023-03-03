'Excellent meeting': Quad leaders Blinken and Wong laud the group's meeting held by India

New Delhi: Quad leaders, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Australian Foreign minister Penny Wong were delighted to participate in the group’s Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and termed it, a “very good” and “excellent meeting.”

Blinken on Friday said that the Quad recognizes that the Indo-Pacific region will shape the trajectory of the world in the 21st century and are committed to safeguarding its peace, stability, and growing prosperity.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, known as the Quad, is a strategic security dialogue between Australia, India, Japan and the United States.”Very good…,” says US Secretary of State

Antony Blinken on being asked about the QUAD meeting in Delhi today.”Good to break bread with my Quad colleagues in New Delhi today. Together, we recognize the Indo-Pacific region will shape the trajectory of the world in the 21st century and are committed to safeguarding its peace, stability, and growing prosperity,” Blinken tweeted after the meeting.

Blinken also took part in the panel discussion with EAM Dr S Jaishankar, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

“Glad to join today’s panel discussion with my fellow Quad foreign ministers at the Raisina Dialogue. The Quad is a vital part of our vision for a #FreeandOpenIndoPacific and today’s panel demonstrates the priority we place on working with our partners and allies in the region,” Blinken tweeted.

