'India’s digital transformation is one of the most important international taking points': EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said that digital transformation is perhaps one of the most important issues that are talked about at the international level besides Ukraine and the Covid-19 pandemic.

In conversation with Palki Sharma, Managing Editor, Firstpost, at the Raisina Dialogue 2023, Jaishankar said that the decision to impose lockdown was a very tough one but it was taken and now when we look back at that decision, it was for the best.



Speaking at the session – ‘Turbulence, Temperament, and Temerity: Leadership in the Age of Uncertainty’, he also said that sports and diplomacy have several things in common. “Both professions demand taking your most competitive self to tackle everyday situations,” he added.

“India is in a very unusual position. It is once again decisively moving upward. Very few countries or civilisations get two or three bites at the apple,” he added.

Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said that India’s digital ID program is one of the best programs that has brought remarkable transformations.

“The rise of India is a pointer that we are in a new era. India’s position today is potentially more powerful than it’s ever been. And India is expected to lead the global south in a manner like never before,” he said.

