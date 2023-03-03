Producer country should benefit from its resources before anyone else: Italian PM Meloni
She also said that Italy is working to be the bridge connecting the eastern Mediterranean, Africa and Europe.
New Delhi: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that producer countries should benefit from their resources, for their own prosperity and stability. “Green energy, hydrogen and electricity will more and more be locally produced for the own citizens and for Europe,” she added.
Addressing the Raisina Dialogue as the chief guest and a keynote speaker, she said “For centuries our maritime flows have looked towards the south and to the rest of the Mediterranean, which is our natural neighbour.
Meloni said that Italy and India are connected like never before. The geographical identities of India and Italy are similar because of the common “peninsularity” of both nations, she added.
She also said that Italy is working to be the bridge connecting the eastern Mediterranean, Africa and Europe.
“In the first few months of my tenure, I gave priority to developing equal partnerships on common priorities such as energy. Italy is working to be the bridge connecting the eastern Mediterranean, Africa and Europe.
And with whom we continue to build mutually beneficial relations. This is the spirit that shines in our vision and also dabbed in the plan for the Mediterranean and all of the African continent with its growing population, challenges and opportunities.
“She said that the Mediterranean is a vast region which has resources and energy that is crucial for Europe first of all, it should benefit the people who are the owners of these commodities. Italy aims at providing tangible benefits for all without “predatory ambitions”.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Quad not a military grouping, says US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
Quad according to the US Secretary of State is a force for good, positive, and affirmative action. On Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Blinked said that allowing Russia to do what it is doing will be a message to aggressors everywhere.
QUAD foreign ministers to hold meeting on March 3 in New Delhi
In the meeting, foreign ministers are expected to exchange views on the recent developments in the Indo-Pacific region and discuss regional issues of mutual interests
"India is a critical power, great power," Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong at Quad meeting
Jaishankar, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong attended the Raisina Dialogue 2023 in Delhi organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and the ORF.