Islamabad: The Pakistani elite, ranging from prime ministers and presidents to bureaucrats and military generals, along with their families have led a cooperative and cartelised loot of the country’s resources, revealed the Toshakhana records recently made public by the Shehbaz Sharif government.

Bureaucrats, former generals and politicians alike—PML-N as well as PTI—made fortunes along with their families from Toshakhana gifts. It is suspected that they amassed foreign gifts worth over Rs 260 million.

These unscrupulous public figures gobbled Toshakhana gifts, either free or after paying a meagre Rs 56.7 million, over the past 20 years.

Nawaz Sharif, ex-prime minister and chief of Pakistan Muslim League (N), who has been living in self-imposed exile in the UK since 2019, and three of his party members were among the top 10 figures who kept the most expensive gifts in terms of value.

Also Read: Pak Toshkhana expose: PM Shehbaz’s bro Nawaz kept Mercedes, Bilawal’s father gobbled a Beemer, Imran Khan a Rolex fan

Recently, Nawaz Sharif was sighted roaming around in London in a Bentley and shopping at luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

Businessman and 21st PM of Pakistan, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi; industrialist and former President Mamnoon Hussain; and engineer and ex-minister Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary were among the other PML-N politicians who took the most expensive gifts almost at no cost.

Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, along with his family, have also taken utmost benefits of the expensive gifts. The former Pakistan Prime Minister and chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is alleged to have concealed his assets declaration and details of the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana.

The incumbent President Dr Arif Alvi, former premier Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, former military ruler Pervez Musharraf, ex-premier Shaukat Aziz, Major General Waseem Iftikhar Cheema, former military secretary to the prime minister, are among the beneficiaries.

Toshakhana revelations

Retaining gifts worth Rs 123.4 million, PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi top the list after depositing Rs 24.6 million in the national kitty. His wife and two sons — Nadir Khaqan Abbasi and Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi — also retained two wristwatches with the collective worth of Rs 22.5 million after paying mere Rs 4.48 million.

Former president Mamnoon Hussain’s family members — wife, daughter and son — retained gifts worth Rs 31.1 million for which they paid only Rs 6.2 million, the record showed.

Mamnoon’s wife retained “one necklace, one pair of earrings, a bracelet and a ring”, all made of gold and diamond, which were valued at Rs 29.9 million for which she paid Rs 5.8 million. About a month back, she got a similar set of jewellery worth Rs 1.92 million for which she paid mere Rs 216,482.

General Musharraf’s wife Sehba Musharraf kept foreign gifts worth Rs 22.9 million by paying just Rs 3.43 million. She collected jewellery worth Rs 2.63 million by paying Rs 393,658 in 2003.

In April 2007, Sehba retained a jewellery set, a bracelet and earrings worth Rs 14.8 million after paying Rs 2.2 million. The next year, she got gold and diamond jewellery set and blue sapphire costing Rs 3.7 million but paid Rs 560,025.

Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi retained a necklace, earrings, bracelet and a ring worth Rs 18 million after paying just half of the price – Rs 9.3 million.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.