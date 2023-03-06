WATCH: As people starve, ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif drives around in Bentley, shops at Louis Vuitton in London

London: Pakistan’s former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in London for ‘medical treatment’, got heavily trolled on social media for “looting” the debt ridden country and “making a medical excuse to stay in England” after a purported video of him arriving in a Bentley car at luxury brand Louis Vuitton’s store went viral.

In the viral video, Nawaz Sharif can be seen getting out of a car and entering a store, while he was accompanied by a few persons.

Mr "Nawaz Sharif" found in London, roams around in Bentley’s & shops in branded stores on wealth looted from Pakistani Citizens. #PakistanEconomicCrisis is at peak and former PM of the #nation is found shopping in posh vehicles. #Shame #NawazSharif

#ابو_کہاں_ہیں pic.twitter.com/bUfGCKunJy — Wahid Hussain (@WahidHussain01) March 6, 2023

While sharing the video on Twitter, Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) social media coordinator Saffina Ellahi wrote, “Nawaz Sharif collecting his platelets count/blood test results from London’s high end luxury designer shops.”

Nawaz Sharif collecting his platelets count / blood test results from London’s high end luxury designer shops. pic.twitter.com/wOY5DXtJQI — Saffina Ellahi PTI SMT (@SaffinaEllahi1) March 5, 2023

Another person wrote, “Shehbaz Sharif arrives to a poor country conference in a chartered flight, meanwhile Nawaz Sharif gets off a Bentley to do some LV shopping in London. Uncle Dar says we don’t have money for elections & reminds us of his private sense of charity which includes his duty to us all.”

Shehbaz sharif arrives to a poor country conference in a chartered flight, meanwhile Nawaz sharif gets off a Bentley to do some LV shopping in london. Uncle Dar says we don’t have money for elections & reminds us of his private sense of charity which includes his duty to us all pic.twitter.com/njYWPkrq9U — Abdul Moiz Jaferii (@Jaferii) March 5, 2023

For the unversed, Nawaz Sharif has been living in self-imposed exile in the UK since 2019. Imran Khan’s PTI-led government had earlier cancelled Nawaz Sharif’s diplomatic passport after he was declared a proclaimed offender by a Pakistani court on corruption charges.

