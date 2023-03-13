Pak Toshkhana expose: PM Shehbaz’s bro Nawaz kept Mercedes, Bilawal’s father gobbled a Beemer, Imran Khan a Rolex fan

Karachi: Pakistan has slipped to the bottom of penury, ever wondered why? Figure this: Pakistan’s former prime ministers, presidents and ministers have looted the ‘Toshkhana’, a department that stores expensive gifts received by public officials, revealed the first-ever public release of related documents.

The 446-page ‘Toshkhana’ document released by the Shehbaz Sharif government has come as an embarrassment to regime. While most of the gifts were retained by office holders free of cost, though they have to pay a part of the value to buy them, Shehbaz’s own brother Nawaz Sharif and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari retained a bulletproof vehicle each.

The elder Sharif was recently boo-booed on social media for riding around in London in a super-expensive car and seen shopping at a Louis Vuitton store.

Asif Ali Zardari is the father of Pakistan’s motormouth foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan, around whom the whole Toshkhana controversy broke, received innumerable foreign gifts without paying a penny, the document revealed. Earlier, Khan had also accepted to have sell several gifts from ‘Toshkhana’ to get a road leading to one of his villas repaired.

PM Sharif, last month, had barred officials from retaining gifts worth more than $300.

The current coalition government in Pakistan, so far in 2023, has received 59 gifts from different countries.

As per the records, 224 gifts were received in 2022, 116 gifts in 2021, 175 gifts in 2018 and 91 gifts in 2014 while in 2015 government officials received 177 gifts.

Bilawal’s father Asif Ali Zardari loves Beemer

As per the Toshkhana records, former President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari retained one BMW 760 Li white (security version) in January 2009. The cost of the car was fixed at Rs 27.3 million while Zardari retained it after paying slightly more than Rs 4 million.

The Pakistan People’s Party leader in March 2011 retained a wristwatch worth Rs 1 million after paying Rs 158,250 for the watch and some other items.

In the same year in June, he retained another wristwatch amounting Rs 1.25 million after paying a sum of Rs 189,219 for it and some other gift items.

In October 2011, the former Pakistan PM retained a Cartier wristwatch worth Rs 1 million after paying Rs 321,000 for it and a gun.

Pakistan PM’s brother is Mercedes fan

Three-time Prime Minister and PML-N supreme leader received a Mercedes Benz car in April 2008 as a gift which was worth Rs 4.25 million. As per the document, he retained the vehicle after paying Rs 0.636 million.

The records did not specify in what capacity Nawaz Sharif received the car.

In November 2013, he retained a Rolex wristwatch worth Rs 1.18 million after paying Rs 243,000 for it and some other items.

The leader, who is currently in London, also kept a Piaget wristwatch worth Rs 1 million in January 2015 after paying Rs 240,000 for it and a box of perfumes.

Also Read: WATCH: As people starve, ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif drives around in Bentley, shops at Louis Vuitton in London

He also retained a Christopher Claret watch worth Rs 2 million, a ring of Rs 19.5 million and a pair of cufflinks costing Rs16 million in January 2016 by paying a total of Rs 7.6 million for them alongwith some other items.

Sharif’s wife Kulsoom Nawaz retained a bracelet worth Rs 12.7 million and a necklace and earring costing Rs 41.6 million by just paying Rs 10.8 million for all of these.

The document further revealed that Nawaz retained a Dela Cour watch worth Rs 3.2 million, a ring of Rs 8 million and a pair of cufflinks costing Rs 5 million in February 2016, after paying Rs 3.2 million for them.

In the same year in October, the former Pakistan PM retained a Rolex watch worth Rs 1.2 million and another Rolex watch of Rs 850,000 after paying Rs 469,000 for them as well as some other items.

It did not end here, in March 2017, his son, Hussain Nawaz, retained a Rolex watch worth Rs 940,000 after paying Rs 186,000 for it. Nawaz Sharif himself retained a diamond necklace worth Rs 1 million after paying Rs 207,560 for it and a table watch.

In May 2017, the PML-N chief retained a Rolex wristwatch worth Rs 4 million after paying Rs 808,000 for it.

Imran Khan is a Rolex man

Cricketer-turned-politician and former Pakistan PM, Imran Khan received five precious wristwatches as gift, including a Graff watch, worth Rs 3.8 million. In October 2018, he retained these watches by paying just Rs 0.754 million.

The document further revealed that in September 2018, Khan retained a Graff wristwatch worth Rs 85 million, a pair of cufflinks worth Rs 5.6 million, a pen worth Rs 1.5 million, and a ring costing Rs 8.75 million after paying Rs 20 million for all if these items.

He later retained another Rolex watch worth Rs 1.5 million after paying Rs 294,000 for it

Love for Rolex watched did not end for Imran Khan who in November 2018 retained another wristwatch of the brand worth Rs 900,000 after paying just Rs 338,600 for it and some other items.

In October 2019, Imran Khan retained a boxed watch whose estimated cost was Rs 1.9 million by paying a sum of Rs 935,000. In September 2020, he retained another Rolex watch worth Rs 4.4 million after paying Rs 2.4 million for it and a number of other gift items.

Also, his wife Bushra Bibi kept a necklace worth Rs 10 million, a bracelet costing Rs 2.4 million, a ring worth Rs 2.8 million, and a pair of earrings costing Rs 1.85 million after paying a total of Rs 9 million for all of these.

And the gifts came from…

These precious items were gifted to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

The Toshkhana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division. Established in 1974, the department stores precious gifts ministers and other government officials receive.

As per rules, gifts/presents and other such materials received by persons shall be reported to the Cabinet Division.

The Toshkhana department came under the spotlight after the Election Commission of Pakistan initiated proceedings against Imran Khan for not sharing details of Toshkhana gifts retained by him in the declaration.

