'London plan': Imran Khan accuses Nawaz Sharif of plotting his arrest

Islamabad: Imran Khan accused the Pakistan government of planning his arrest, calling it part of a “London plan” to finish all cases against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

In his latest video message, ex-Pakistan PM Khan said: “This is part of the London plan and an agreement has been signed there to put Imran in jail, make the PTI fall and finish all cases against Nawaz Sharif.”

Violent clashes have been reported between Pakistan police and Khan’s supporters outside the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s residence at Zaman Park in Lahore during which several people were injured when the cops resorted to teargas shelling.

Lambasting the Shehbaz Sharif-led government in Pakistan ahead of his possible arrest, Khan said: “They are preparing again, I know. I have given an undertaking in the Lahore High Court that I will be in court on the 18 March. But it was not accepted.”

“Why was it not taken? Because London is part of the plan. Nawaz Sharif has been given assurance that me and my party will be attacked and pulled down,” Khan said.

Condemning attacks on his party workers and supporters, Khan said: “The way we were targeted by the police, it is a first. There is no reason why they have taken this step… They knew why I was not attending the bail… because of security.”

Tensions continue to prevail in Lahore as more contingents of police were called to Zaman Park for Khan's arrest. Meanwhile, a stand-off between PTI workers and supporters, and police has been going on for over 15 hours outside the former PM's Lahore residence.

Khan said to prevent any chaos, he had given an undertaking to the Lahore High Court Bar Association president who then tried to forward it to the DIG who was in Lahore to arrest the PTI chairman but the senior police officer did not meet the president.

"According to Code of Criminal Procedure Section 76, if this surety bond is given to the arresting officer, then I cannot be arrested," Khan said.

On Monday, two non-bailable arrest warrants were issued for Khan after he failed to appear in courts in cases linked to the Toshakhana reference and threatened a woman additional district and sessions judge.

He was supposed to appear before two district and session courts in Islamabad but his lawyers filed petitions seeking an exemption from the hearings citing security reasons.

For the unversed, Khan has thrice skipped indictment hearings in the case. The former Pakistan PM is accused of concealing, in his assets declarations, details of the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana -- a repository where presents handed to government officials from foreign officials are kept.

The actor-turned-politician is also accused of unlawfully selling state gifts while in power from 2018 to 2022.

