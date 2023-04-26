ChatGPT Goes Incognito: OpenAI updates privacy settings for ChatGPT, rolls out 'Incognito' mode

OpenAI has unveiled a bunch of new features and capabilities for ChatGPT, its popular Ai chatbot. Most of these features have been geared to address the rising privacy concerns among its users.

The San Francisco-based tech studio is developing apparently an “incognito mode” for the chatbot, which will neither retain or utilise user conversation data to build artificial intelligence. Furthermore, OpenAI is providing a “ChatGPT Business” membership that provides enhanced data controls.

The decision comes amid increased scrutiny of how chatbots like as ChatGPT manage user data, which is frequently used to “train” AI. Italy banned ChatGPT last month for alleged privacy concerns and demanded that OpenAI offer users with methods to oppose to data processing. France and Spain have also begun to look at the service.

According to OpenAI’s Chief Technology Officer, Mira Murati, the firm is in compliance with European privacy legislation and is striving to reassure regulators. She went on to say that the new features were not created in response to the Italy ban, but rather as part of a months-long effort to promote customer privacy.

Thanks to its new capabilities, users may now disable “Chat History & Training” in their preferences and export their data. Nonetheless, OpenAI will store the talks for 30 days in order to detect any possible misuse before completely erasing them. Conversations will not be used for AI model training by default with the future “ChatGPT Business” subscription.

OpenAI’s Product Officer, Nicholas Turley, compared the new incognito mode to the private surfing option of an internet browser. He stated that the firm is dedicated to placing users “in the driver’s seat” when it comes to data collecting. Among other things, user feedback has helped OpenAI enhance its algorithms and decrease political bias, although Murati admits that the firm still confronts hurdles.

ChatGPT is now available to enterprises because to Microsoft’s investment in OpenAI. Murati feels the new business subscription will be appealing to the cloud provider’s current clients. The objective of OpenAI is to develop AI models that are “super aligned” with consumers’ preferences while protecting their privacy.

