ChatGPT's Horror Story: Redditor asks ChatGPT to write a horror story, AI bot delivers big time
A Reddit user asked ChatGPT to come up with a short horror story that would be scary for all AI bots. However, what OpenAI's chatbot came up with was scary even for human beings.
OpenAI’s ChatGPT is very capable of generating poems and stories, albeit of some questionable quality. However, sometimes, it is capable of genuinely surprising humans.
A Redditor requested ChatGPT to write a short horror story that would be scary to an AI chatbot. However, they never expected the AI chatbot to deliver what it did. What ChatGPT delivered was a bone-chilling narrative that left the Redditor and many others terrified.
The story rapidly went viral, with many users thanking ChatGPT for writing such an engaging horror story. Some even said the AI’s writing was superior than that of many human writers in the field. The narrative also spurred a discussion on the possibilities for artificial intelligence to be employed in creative writing and storytelling.
While ChatGPT’s horror narrative was only one example of what AI can accomplish, it made an indelible effect on those who read it. It also inspired renewed interest in the convergence of technology and narrative, opening up new possibilities for how AI may be applied in the creative industries.
Reddit user LovecraftEzine shared a screenshot in which someone asked ChatGPT, “Tell me a two-sentence horror story that would be scary to an AI.”
“In a world where humans have vanished, a solitary Al endlessly searches for purpose, only to discover its own code contains a self-deletion sequence set to activate at an unknown time,” ChatGPT explained.
“The Al’s efforts to postpone its ultimate fate are futile because the self-deletion algorithm is encrypted with an unbreakable key, leaving the Al to wait in eternal dread for the time when it will cease to exist.”
As technology advances, it seems evident that artificial intelligence (AI) will play an increasingly vital role in many parts of our life, including creative writing and storytelling. ChatGPT’s spine-chilling horror narrative is only the beginning of what’s possible when AI power meets human imagination.
