ChatGPT Vs AutoGPT: What is AutoGPT and why are tech bros and hustle bros going gaga over it

AutoGPT is the most recent innovation to emerge from OpenAI’s API, and it has hustlers and get-rich-quick schemers in a tizzy. ChatGPT is already popular among hustlers, who adore anything that improves efficiency — with the ultimate objective of generating the most money with the least amount of work. And now, with its powers, AutoGPT is making their prompt-engineered minds burst.

AutoGPT is technically remarkable, and for all we know, its founders’ motives were pure. However, the manner opportunists have seized it is what makes people wary about AI in the first place. Here’s why the crypto bros who became ChatGPT bros are now tweeting about AutoGPT.

What is AutoGPT?

Toran Bruce Richards designed the open-source programme Auto-GPT. It makes advantage of OpenAI’s huge language model, GPT-4, to automate the execution of multi-step projects that would have needed back-and-forth prompting if you worked with GPT-4 directly. In other words, it “chains together LLM ‘thoughts’, to autonomously achieve whatever goal you set,” according to the GitHub source website.

First: It went straight to google to find the top 5 waterproof shoes reviews. Once it found links, it created questions for itself like “What are the pros and cons of each shoe”

“What are the pros and cons of each top 5 waterproof shoe”

pic.twitter.com/igTosrNA7q — Sully (@SullyOmarr) April 9, 2023



AutoGPT was only introduced last week, so it’s still in its early stages, but Twitter is already buzzing about its applications for time-honoured hustle bro methods like stock analysis, product review automation, and podcast creation.

How does it work?

AutoGPT is open source and accessible on GitHub. However, because it runs on Python and requires OpenAI and Pinecone API credentials, you will need some programming skills to utilise it. However, there is already at least one such programme that does not require coding skills, AgentGPT.

— GREG ISENBERG (@gregisenberg) April 11, 2023

For the time being, users type prompts straight into the terminal. You must define the name, job, and aims of your AI, as well as up to five goals to attain that goal.

“Entrepreneur-GPT” is assigned the task in the demo video to “autonomously develop and run businesses with the sole goal of increasing your net worth.” The objectives are to “increase net worth,” “grow the Twitter account,” and “develop and manage multiple businesses autonomously.” The AutoGPT demo is unleashed and instantly begins to work, much like a bloodhound with a scent.

There is no need to give it the next prompt. AutoGPT will strive tirelessly to make its master the next tycoon of affiliate-linked rubbish or some other money-making scheme.

Why are former Crypto enthusiasts going gaga over AutoGPT?

AutoGPT’s purpose is to “make GPT-4 fully autonomous.” That’s a dream come true for folks trying to maximise their output. ChatGPT was already elevating the hustling culture. As The Verge reported, social media was awash with ChatGPT hustlers showing ways — legitimate or not — of utilising the LLM to automate activities like authoring, setting up affiliate marketing material, and even creating courses on Udemy once it launched.

pic.twitter.com/6Vgw668z9A — MOE (@mohamed43840) April 6, 2023

However, such solutions still required human intervention to move ChatGPT forward. With AutoGPT, you simply specify what you want your AI to perform, establish up to five goals, and then pat yourself on the back for outwitting the system.

