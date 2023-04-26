Us Government to crack down on harmful AI products and businesses violating ethics to develop AI

The United States government would “not hesitate to crack down” on harmful and discriminatory business practices that use artificial intelligence, the president of the Federal Trade Commission has revealed in a letter addressed in part to OpenAI the creators of the widely used AI tool ChatGPT.

Lina Khan, Chair of the Federal Trade Commission, joined senior officials from the United States’ civil rights and consumer protection agencies to warn businesses that authorities are working tirelessly to detect and deter criminal behaviour in the use and development of biased or misleading AI systems.

So far, much of the focus has been on individuals who use automated systems to reinforce prejudice in choices about who to employ, how to assess worker productivity, and who receives access to housing and loans.

However, in the midst of a race between tech giants like Google and Microsoft to offer increasingly powerful AI tools that create text, photos, and other content that resembles human work, Khan raised the potential of the FTC using its antitrust jurisdiction to preserve competition.

“We all know that in moments of technological disruption, established players and incumbents may be tempted to crush, absorb, or otherwise unlawfully restrain new entrants in order to maintain their dominance,” Khan said during a virtual press event Tuesday. “And we can already see these dangers.”

“Today, a few large organisations control not just massive collections of data, but also the cloud services and processing power that startups and other businesses rely on to build and deploy AI technologies,” she added.

Khan did not identify any specific firms or products, but he was concerned about tools fraudsters may use to “manipulate and deceive people on a large scale, deploying fake or convincing content more widely and targeting specific groups with greater precision.”

She went on to say that “if AI tools are being deployed to engage in unfair, deceptive practises or unfair methods of competition, the FTC will not hesitate to crack down on this unlawful behaviour.”

Khan was joined by Charlotte Burrows, chair of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission; Rohit Chopra, head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, who runs the Department of Justice’s civil rights division.

As politicians in the European Union discuss new AI restrictions, and some have asked for equivalent measures in the United States, senior U.S. regulators emphasised Tuesday that many of the most dangerous AI products may already violate current civil rights and fraud laws.

“There is no AI exemption to the laws on the books,” Khan stated.

