Nothing Co. to launch the Phone (2) globally on 11 July with a new design and awesome features

Carl Pei’s startup, Nothing, has garnered significant excitement for its upcoming smartphone, the Phone (2). As the company’s second smartphone release, the exact launch date for this highly anticipated device is still unknown.

Although Nothing had previously hinted at a July launch and provided initial insights into the Phone’s features, specific details about the release date and additional specifications are still undisclosed.

However, the release date for the Nothing Phone (2) has now been officially announced by the company via Twitter. The highly awaited smartphone is scheduled to launch on July 11.

Nothing Phone (2) launch date and time confirmed

The launch event will take place in London at 16:00 BST, which corresponds to 8:30 PM IST for viewers in India. To ensure global accessibility, Nothing will live stream the launch event on its official website.

Currently, Nothing has kept the details about the chipset and battery of the Phone (2) undisclosed. Nevertheless, based on rumours and speculation, here is what is known about the upcoming device.

Nothing Phone (2) Specifications

It is expected that the Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, providing exceptional performance capabilities. Additionally, there are rumours suggesting that it will feature a 4,700mAh battery, offering ample battery life for daily use.

Regarding the display, the Nothing Phone (2) is rumoured to have a slightly larger screen compared to its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (1). The display size is speculated to be around 6.7 inches, providing users with a more expansive viewing experience compared to the 6.55-inch display of the previous model.

Confirming the company’s plans, Nothing has announced that the Nothing Phone (2) will indeed be available in India. It will be manufactured in Tamil Nadu, India, in collaboration with BYD Electronic, a manufacturer based in Shenzhen. Interestingly, the same facility was responsible for producing the previous model, the Nothing Phone (1). This emphasizes Nothing’s commitment to local manufacturing and production in India.

