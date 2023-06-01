Nothing reveals display, battery, chipset and other details ahead of Nothing Phone (2) launch

The upcoming Nothing Phone (2) is set to launch in July, and the company has already disclosed several details about the device ahead of its official launch. Approximately a month prior to the launch, Nothing has revealed information about the display, battery, and chipset of the forthcoming 5G phone.

According to the company, the Phone (2) will be environmentally friendly and will receive long-term Android software support. They have also revealed most of the major specifications that the device will have.

Nothing Phone (2) Confirmed Specifications

In a Twitter post, Nothing confirmed that the new phone will have a display that is 0.15 inches larger than its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (1). This means that the Nothing Phone (2) will feature a sizable 6.7-inch OLED screen, similar to the first-generation phone.

The battery of the Nothing Phone (2) will be 200mAh larger than the previous model, indicating that it will come with a 4,700mAh battery, compared to the 4,500mAh battery of its predecessor. Additionally, the company claims that the new 5G phone will weigh 5kg less than the older version and will offer excellent performance, thanks to its use of the flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

Nothing also emphasizes the eco-friendliness of the Phone (2). The company has utilized over 90 per cent recycled steel for all 28 steel stamping parts and 80 per cent sustainably sourced plastic parts, among other environmentally conscious measures. The device will have aluminium side frames made from 100 per cent recycled materials, and the packaging will be plastic-free, consisting of over 60 per cent recycled fibre.

The Nothing Phone (2) will be eligible to receive 3 years of major Android OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates. Further details regarding the camera, design, and other aspects of the phone are yet to be revealed by the company.

Nothing Phone (2) Possible pricing in India

Considering the attention garnered by the Nothing Phone (1) for its design and features, despite being introduced by a new company, it will be intriguing to see what the next-generation phone from Nothing has in store.

The Phone (2) is expected to be priced below Rs 40,000 in India when it launches in July. To recall, the Phone (1) was announced in the country at a price of Rs 32,999 and was made available through Flipkart.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.