Nothing Co. confirms the launch of Nothing Phone (2), will be launched during the British summer

A year after Carl Pei’s firm, Nothing, released its first phone, the London-based company announced the release of the Phone (2) “this British summer,” which runs from June 21 to September 23.

If the last Nothing Phone debut is any indication, the Nothing Phone (2) will be available in July. On July 12, the business presented its first smartphone.

Nothing also shared a teaser image of the upcoming phone, revealing a portion of the back panel, along with the announcement. The preview suggests that the Phone (2) will feature a transparent back again, but this time with a new element – a flashing red LED. The function of this new LED is unknown.

We also got a sneak peek at a portion of the next device, which appears to be the rear of the Phone (2).

We can notice a texturized region, sloping lines, and circular forms, as well as a red LED, which is most likely the video recording indicator, which was also present on the Phone (1). There’s not much else we can glean from this teaser, but we’re likely to hear more from Nothing in the months leading up to the Phone (2)’s release.

According to a previous release, the Phone (2) would be a more “premium” smartphone with a Snapdragon 8 series chipset. This is an upgrade over the previous edition, which had the Snapdragon 778G+ CPU, which was in the high midrange. The higher-end placement may also imply a greater price.

Finally, Nothing has confirmed that the Phone (2) will be sold for the first time in the United States.

Meanwhile, Nothing has announced that Nothing Phone (1) will be one of the first phones to get the Android 14 Beta update, making it among the first devices to receive early access to Android 14 Beta 1. Because the beta is currently only available on Google Pixel phones, it will also be among the first non-Google handsets to receive the update.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.