Nothing Co. confirms the launch of Nothing Phone (2), will be launched during the British summer
Carl Pei-led Nothing Company has announced that they will be launching their next device, the Nothing Phone (2), during the British summer. The device will be powered by SD 8+ Gen 1 and will continue with a transparent back and glyph interface.
A year after Carl Pei’s firm, Nothing, released its first phone, the London-based company announced the release of the Phone (2) “this British summer,” which runs from June 21 to September 23.
If the last Nothing Phone debut is any indication, the Nothing Phone (2) will be available in July. On July 12, the business presented its first smartphone.
Nothing also shared a teaser image of the upcoming phone, revealing a portion of the back panel, along with the announcement. The preview suggests that the Phone (2) will feature a transparent back again, but this time with a new element – a flashing red LED. The function of this new LED is unknown.
We also got a sneak peek at a portion of the next device, which appears to be the rear of the Phone (2).
We can notice a texturized region, sloping lines, and circular forms, as well as a red LED, which is most likely the video recording indicator, which was also present on the Phone (1). There’s not much else we can glean from this teaser, but we’re likely to hear more from Nothing in the months leading up to the Phone (2)’s release.
According to a previous release, the Phone (2) would be a more “premium” smartphone with a Snapdragon 8 series chipset. This is an upgrade over the previous edition, which had the Snapdragon 778G+ CPU, which was in the high midrange. The higher-end placement may also imply a greater price.
Finally, Nothing has confirmed that the Phone (2) will be sold for the first time in the United States.
Meanwhile, Nothing has announced that Nothing Phone (1) will be one of the first phones to get the Android 14 Beta update, making it among the first devices to receive early access to Android 14 Beta 1. Because the beta is currently only available on Google Pixel phones, it will also be among the first non-Google handsets to receive the update.
Nothing Phone 1 is being manufactured in India, will be sold via Flipkart
Nothing Company recently announced that they will be revealing their first smartphone in July this year. Now, the company has revealed that their first smartphone will be made in a factory just outside Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
Nothing Phone (1) price increased in India, here’s how much it costs now
Nothing India had to increase the price of Nothing Phone (1) by Rs 1,000 across the range. Manu Sharma, the Vice President of Nothing India cited fluctuating currency exchange rates and rising component costs.
Nothing Company may partner with Reliance Digital for Phone 1’s retail sales in India
Nothing Company is planning to sell their upcoming smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1) through offline channels in India, apart from online channels. The Phone (1), which may be priced around Rs 30,000, is likely to be sold through Reliance Digital in India.