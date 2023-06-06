Nothing Co. to manufacture Phone (2) in Tamil Nadu, will be their most sustainable product

The highly anticipated Nothing Phone (2) is generating a lot of excitement as its July launch approaches. The startup, owned by Carl Pei, has been gradually teasing the upcoming smartphone by revealing various details.

So far, they have disclosed information about the chipset, and battery, and provided some insights into the camera and other components. Now, Nothing has announced that the Phone (2) will be manufactured in India.

Nothing Phone (2) to be made in India

According to a report by The Indian Express, the manufacturing of the Nothing Phone (2) will take place in Tamil Nadu, specifically by BYD Electronics, a Shenzen-based manufacturer. This isn’t the first time Nothing has chosen to manufacture its phone in India, as the previous model, the Nothing Phone (1), was also produced there.

Additionally, the report states that the Nothing Phone (2) will be the company’s most sustainable product. This aligns with a recent tweet from Nothing, where they mentioned that the phone’s parts and components would be made from recycled materials and sustainable plastic.

The upcoming device is also said to have a carbon footprint of 53.45kg, which is 5kg lower than that of the Phone (1), emphasizing its environmental friendliness.

Several Details leaked and confirmed

The official debut of the Nothing Phone (2) is set for July, but the exact launch date is still unknown. Following its official release, the smartphone is expected to be available in the Indian market.

The new Nothing phone will be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 4,700mAh battery. Additionally, the display of the Nothing Phone (2) will be 0.15 inches larger than its predecessor, featuring a 6.7-inch screen compared to the 6.55-inch display of the previous model.

The teaser image of the smartphone reveals that the video indicator on the Nothing Phone (2) will have a pill-shaped design. Furthermore, it has been confirmed that the upcoming phone will receive three years of Android updates and four years of security updates.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.