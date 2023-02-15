Nigerian youth gearing up for upcoming presidential election

New Delhi: Young people in Nigeria represent more than a third of 93.4 million registered voters – the highest compared with previous elections.

According to a report in Al Jazeera, the 2019 presidential election witnessed the lowest turnout since Nigeria’s return to democratic government in 1999 – only a third of registered voters showed up at polling units.

However, an increasing number of Nigerians, especially those who have become eligible to vote since the 2019 general elections, seem willing to do so.

Fuel, cash shortage in Nigeria

Nigerians are facing petrol shortages and chaos at banks over a new currency swap ahead of presidential elections later this month.

According to a report in Al Jazeera, “From north to south, the country of about 215 million people is facing a complex combination of problems: petrol shortages and chaos at banks over a new currency swap, in addition to the chronic lack of water and electricity.”

Russia’s war in Ukraine has caused prices to import fuel go up by more than 100% but retailers complain they can only charge the price set by the government, causing them to operate at a loss.

The cost of transporting gasoline to the depots has gone up by 80% in the past few months.

Gasoline shortages are frequent in Nigeria even though the country is one of Africa’s biggest producers of crude oil.

However, the country must import most of its fuel because it has very few functioning refineries.

Discontent with the state of governance

The discontent with the state of governance has also lead to the youth to vote after lecturers in public universities went on strike for eight months last year because of a wage dispute with the authorities.

The report in Al Jazeera added, “It is now clear to young people that elections do have consequences, and that era of sitting at home on elections day, watching TV, and playing football rather than exercising their civic responsibility is now over.”

Social media plays an important role

Nigerian youth relies on social media to get information and gauge public opinion as smartphone penetration rates have increased and internet connectivity costs have decreased in the country.

Social media has played a vital role in getting young people on the streets during the #EndSars demonstrations. Now, the youth is using social media to get educated on the country’s governance and electoral process from influencers and political groups.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.