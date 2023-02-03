Fuel, cash shortage in Nigeria ahead of presidential election
Gasoline shortages are frequent in Nigeria even though the country is one of Africa’s biggest producers of crude oil
New Delhi: Nigerians are facing petrol shortages and chaos at banks over a new currency swap ahead of presidential elections later this month.
According to a report in Al Jazeera, “From north to south, the country of about 215 million people is facing a complex combination of problems: petrol shortages and chaos at banks over a new currency swap, in addition to the chronic lack of water and electricity.”
Nigeria is grappling with widespread fuel shortages that are forcing motorists to spend hours in lines to buy gas and causing prices to surge for transportation and basic commodities.
Russia’s war in Ukraine has caused prices to import fuel go up by more than 100% but retailers complain they can only charge the price set by the government, causing them to operate at a loss.
The cost of transporting gasoline to the depots has gone up by 80% in the past few months.
Gasoline shortages are frequent in Nigeria even though the country is one of Africa’s biggest producers of crude oil.
However, the country must import most of its fuel because it has very few functioning refineries.
Meanwhile, less than a month before voting day for the Presidential electiona, frustrations are growing across the country.
Protests broke out over the fuel shortages in Benin City and Warri in the south on Monday and Thursday respectively, according to local media.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
At least 20 school students killed in Nigeria violence
A rescue official says that at least 20 students were killed in an attack outside a school campus in Nigeria's troubled northeast.
Nigeria: 600 inmates escape as Jihadis attack jail in capital, authorities blame Boko Haram
The Islamic extremist rebels who attacked the prison have waged an insurgency in the country’s northeast for over a decade. Their attack on the detention facility freed many of their members who are inmates, prison officials said
Flood havoc in Nigeria: Over 600 killed, millions displaced
This is the worst flood in Nigeria in the last decade. About 13 lakh people have been displaced due to the floods while more than two lakh houses have been completely destroyed