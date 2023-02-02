Google Search’s days numbered? Microsoft to update Bing with faster ChatGPT in a few weeks

In a move that could potentially be the beginning of the end for Google’s Search services, Microsoft is planning on updating Bing with a faster version ChatGPT in the upcoming weeks. Microsoft, apparently, is preponing their plan to launch a version of Bing, that is integrated with ChatGPT. This goes on to show, just how confident Microsoft is about OpenAI’s star project, despite its shortcomings.

A move liket this would make the search engine more competitive with Google, and certainly much more convenient to use. The integration would see Bing using GPT-4 to answer search queries.

The primary distinction between ChatGPT and GPT-4 is speed. Although ChatGPT might take several minutes to create a response, GPT-4 is believed to be much faster in responding to requests. Responses from the most recent software are likewise believed to be more comprehensive and humanlike.

The planned integration of ChatGPT into Microsoft products is likely to spark fresh competition in internet search, which has been controlled by Google for the most part. By using GPT-4, Bing would be able to provide users with humanlike answers, as opposed to just simply displaying a list of links.

In the future, OpenAI intends to release a mobile ChatGPT app. Because ChatGPT now only has a web version, the addition of a mobile version would help OpenAI to increase ChatGPT’s user base by making the programme more accessible. Furthermore, according to the article, the business intends to test a new function in Dall-E, its popular image-generating programme, that would make films using AI.

Last month, The Information had reported that Microsoft was planning to integrate ChatGPT with Bing search results, as well as integrate OpenAI’s language AI technology into programmes like Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook.

The report was published after Microsoft announced a “multi-year, multi-billion-dollar” investment in OpenAI last week. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently told The Wall Street Journal that the company wanted to make OpenAI’s basic tools accessible as commercial platforms on which any business in any industry might develop.

Microsoft had also announced plans to invest in the deployment of specialised supercomputing systems to accelerate OpenAI’s AI research and connect OpenAI’s AI systems with its products while “introducing new categories of digital experiences” in a blog post.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.