ChatGPT has forced Google to rethink its AI strategy, bring back Sergey Brin and Larry Page to take on OpenAI

With ChatGPT making all sorts of headlines thanks to its abilities, the engineers at Google are alarmed. So much so that not only have they decided to issue a “code red” and called back Sergey Brin and Larry Page to help the organisation tackle the threat that ChatGPT has become.

The release of ChatGPT on November 30 has sparked internal concerns over the continued dominance of Google’s search engine. CEO Sundar Pichai held meetings about Google’s artificial intelligence strategy in December and the company reportedly issued a “code red” after the AI bot rapidly gained traction.

A report by The New York Times suggests that Google will be approaching their AI projects with a renewed focus and will work rigorously to launch a bunch of new AI projects for businesses as well as the public. The same report also claims that Google will also be launching its own version of OpenAI’s ChatGPT generative text bot.

Executives at Google have been worried that despite investing heavily in AI technology, moving too fast to roll it out and before it is completely ready could harm the company’s reputation, as well as any prospects of being taken as a serious player in AI.

However, with ChatGPT making the sort of waves that it has been, Google has had to rethink their strategy. Even though Google laid off about 12,000 people earlier this week, the teams focusing on a number AI projects haven’t been subjected to any restructuring or reorganisation – in fact Google is hiring more people for the divisions that work with the company’s AI and ML projects.

No specific date has been given for the release of Google’s AI search demo, but in all likelihood, it is scheduled to go live during its annual I/O event in May, which has previously seen the introduction of features like Duplex and Google Glass. All in all, in 2023, Google plans to launch, or at least demo about 20 different AI products.

Google also wants the demo for their chatbot search to prioritize “getting facts right, ensuring safety and getting rid of misinformation, all issues that plague ChatGPT as of today. ChatGPT has often been accused of responding to queries with bad or downright wrong information with confidence. Google is also working on ways to speed up review processes that are supposed to check the technology to see if it’s operating in ways that are fair and ethical.

In the past, Google has been very careful with the launch of its AI products. Although it has showcased a bunch of products, mainly for enterprise usage, it has been slow to actually release them.

Google has been grappling with the ethics of artificial intelligence after firing two prominent researchers in the field, Timnit Gebru and Margaret Mitchell. The two of them laid out criticisms of AI language models, mainly that AI bots have the propensity to amplify biases in their training data and present false information as fact. That concern though, is nothing compared to the risk of being the last to the table.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.