Microsoft invests more than $10 billion in ChatGPT’s parent organisation OpenAI

It seems that Microsoft has some big plans for their artificial intelligence operations and is going all in on it. Microsoft has announced that it will invest another $10 billion dollars in OpenAI, and strengthen its commitment to seeing its AI bots go mainstream.

Microsoft is hoping that OpenAI’s ChatGPT is developed in a manner that would allow them to integrate the AI chatbot across various programmes that Microsoft offers, including the Office suite, as well as the Bing search engine.

Microsoft for long has hoped that with ChatGPT they can revolutionise internet searches and how people browse the web in a manner that Google hasn’t been able to crack so far, and in the process, dethrone Google as the de facto search engine and Chrome as the de facto web browser.

The $10 billion investment in OpenAI is in addition to the $1 billion it had invested earlier, about four years ago, when the AI startup was just co-founded by Elon Musk and Sam Altman. Besides investing a hefty amount into OpenAI, Microsoft has also helped the AI startup by building a dedicated supercomputer for the project, that would power OpenAI’s technology, among other forms of support.

In a blog post, Microsoft has disclosed “the third phase” of their collaboration, which would include further supercomputer development and support for OpenAI in cloud computing “via a multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment.”

The blog post claimed that both businesses will be able to commercialise the resulting AI technology.

Microsoft is investing even more resources in generative AI, a system that can learn from data how to produce almost any form of content just from a text prompt, in order to maintain the two businesses at the forefront of artificial intelligence.

The standout example that garnered considerable attention in Silicon Valley last year was OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which generates all sorts of text, from prose or poetry, to some complex software code, whatever a user demands.

Both Google and Microsoft have laid off a significant portion of their workforce. However, the people who have not been affected by layoffs in both these organisations are working on several AI projects. In fact, both, Google and Microsoft are actually hiring more people for their AI projects.

