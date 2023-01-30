Alarm bells for Google: ChatGPT can destroy Google Search in two years, says Gmail creator

ChatGPT has challenged Google in a manner that the company has never witnessed before. The AI text generator has the potential to virtually dethrone Google as the dominant force in internet searches, and challenge Google’s position to serve ads to its users.

Paul Buccheit, the inventor of Gmail and the person who laid the foundations of Google’s AdSense, took to Twitter and claimed that ChatGPT has the capacity to completely demolish Google in a year or two at most.

The worldwide search engine giant, according to Buccheit, will no longer be able to completely use artificial intelligence without ruining the most valuable aspect of its company. Buccheit believes that ChatGPT would remove Google’s most lucrative product, namely Search. And once Search goes down, all of its ancillary services would go down as well.

Since its debut in November 2022, OpenAI’s Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer, or ChatGPT as it is more commonly known, has generated a lot of buzz. For those who are unaware, ChatGPT is basically a prototype AI chatbot that deciphers text inputs and then replies using AI. The real kicker is that it’s built to converse naturally, an area that has traditionally been regarded as a Google stronghold.

“Google may be only a year or two away from total disruption. AI will eliminate the Search Engine Result Page, which is where they make most of their money,” Buccheit wrote on Twitter, adding that “even if they catch up on AI, they can’t fully deploy it without destroying the most valuable part of their business.”

So far, the results have been amazing, even surreal for ChatGPT, which has seen a meteoric rise in its usage across the globe and given OpenAI the confidence to now also explore a paid version.

The popularity that ChatGPT has come to enjoy in such a short period, has caused Google to issue a code red of sorts and ask its founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin to return to managing the company and steer them through one of their toughest phases.

ChatGPT has also created immense pressure on Sundar Pichai, during one of Google’s most tense periods. Google, has been very careful and wary of its AI projects so far, fearing the potential harm it could do if not implemented properly.

However, they now plan to “demonstrate a version of its search engine with chatbot features this year” and are developing more than 20 AI products to seemingly counter ChatGPT. More details are expected to be revealed during the upcoming Google I/O 2023 developer conference.

Of the 12,000 employees that Google had to let go recently, the teams working on AI projects and tools similar to ChatGPT were the least affected.

