Islamabad: His arrest in the woman judge threatening case having been deferred till 16 March, Imran Khan found the breather short-lived. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman is likely to be arrested anytime Tuesday in the Toshakhana case.

Toshakhana case is the only legal case in which his arrest warrant has not been suspended. Allegedly, Imran took a lot many gifts from the Toshakhana without, per law, paying part of their value. Earlier, he had also accepted to have sold a few.

Armoured police vehicles reached Zaman Park to arrest Imran shortly after 2 pm (local time), arrived at Imran’s Zaman Park residence. A team of Islamabad police has also been in Lahore since Monday after a district and sessions court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the former prime minister for failing to attend the hearing in Toshakhana case.

All roads leading to the house Imran in Lahore have been blocked placing containers and riot personnel took positions to launch the operation.

ایچیسن کالج اور زمان پارک کے بیرئیر کے پاس پولیس کی نفری واٹر کینن اور آنسو گیس کے ساتھ پہنچ گئی ہے تمام کارکنان جلد از جلد زمان پارک پہنچیں #زمان_پارک_پہنچو pic.twitter.com/LvBTi2cLv1 — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 14, 2023

A senior cop of Islamabad police said his team has come to Lahore to arrest Imran in the Toshakhana case. Clash between police and PTI workers seems imminent if the former press ahead to arrest the ex-PM.

A large number of PTI workers equipped with clubs were also present outside Imran's residence to resist the police from arresting the 70-year-old leader.

Police used water cannon and tear gas to disperse PTI workers and supporters.

تحریک انصاف کی کل کی ریلی نے جاتی امرا، پنڈی، اسلام آباد، لندن سمیت ہر جگہ آگ لگا دی ہے اسی وجہ سے آج سارے اسلام آباد، لاہور کی پولیس زمان پارک پہنچ گئی ہے۔ بدکار رجیم کے کارندے سمجھتے ہیں کہ ایسے وہ حقیقی آزادی کی تحریک کو دبا لیں گے تو یہ ان کی غلط فہمی ہے۔#زمان_پارک_پہنچو pic.twitter.com/nZI4dZUGzP — Zeeshan Imran (@zeeshanimranpti) March 14, 2023

Imran Khan will be arrested

The Islamabad police spokesperson in a statement said they have reached Lahore to arrest PTI chief on court orders. He said that Khan will be arrested after all legal requirements are completed.

The police also warned of legal action against those creating hurdles in the arrest of the former prime minister of Pakistan.

This story is being update. Refresh for more updates.

