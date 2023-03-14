Imran Khan's arrest drama ends in whimper as warrant suspended till 16 March

Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will not be arrested till March 16 in a case where he had allegedly threatened a woman judge.

An Islamabad court Tuesday suspended the non-bailable arrest warrants issued for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman.

Khan has been asked to submit security documents to the court and barred police from arresting him till 16 March.

On Monday, arrest warrants were issued for Imran while a case hearing registered against the ex-PM for using threatening language against Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and the Islamabad police officials.

During the hearing on Monday, Imran’s counsel said the former premier was ready to join the proceedings through video link. However, the judge rejected the plea and instructed the police to produce Imran in court by 29 March.

The PTI also challenged the warrants in the district court.

The court said the arguments raised by Imran’s petition needed consideration.

The court in its written order on Tuesday said Imran’s counsel contended that “due to security threat to the life of petitioner, the petitioner could not appear before the learned trial court”.

“In this regard, the security provided by the government has also been withdrawn. Learned counsel for the petitioner sought an adjournment to place on record the letter of the Government of Punjab, whereby, the security provided to the petitioner (former prime minister) was withdrawn,” the court noted.

“Now to come up for arguments on 16.03.2023. In the meanwhile, operation of the impugned order is hereby suspended till the next date,” the court order said.

Imran Khan judge threat case

On 20 August, Imran condemned the police and the judiciary over the alleged custodial torture of his party leader Shahbaz Gill. The former PM also announced that his party would file cases against Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the DIG and Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

Earlier, Imran was booked under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). Also, Islamabad High Court (IHC) also initiated contempt of court proceedings against him.

The IHC later removed the terrorism charges against Imran and even pardoned him after he apologised in the contempt case.

A similar case, filed after a first information report (FIR) was filed against him for threatening the judge which is pending before the sessions court.

