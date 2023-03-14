Imran Khan's arrest drama ends in whimper as warrant suspended till 16 March
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been asked to submit security documents to the court and barred police from arresting him till 16 March
Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will not be arrested till March 16 in a case where he had allegedly threatened a woman judge.
An Islamabad court Tuesday suspended the non-bailable arrest warrants issued for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman.
Khan has been asked to submit security documents to the court and barred police from arresting him till 16 March.
On Monday, arrest warrants were issued for Imran while a case hearing registered against the ex-PM for using threatening language against Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and the Islamabad police officials.
During the hearing on Monday, Imran’s counsel said the former premier was ready to join the proceedings through video link. However, the judge rejected the plea and instructed the police to produce Imran in court by 29 March.
The PTI also challenged the warrants in the district court.
The court said the arguments raised by Imran’s petition needed consideration.
The court in its written order on Tuesday said Imran’s counsel contended that “due to security threat to the life of petitioner, the petitioner could not appear before the learned trial court”.
“In this regard, the security provided by the government has also been withdrawn. Learned counsel for the petitioner sought an adjournment to place on record the letter of the Government of Punjab, whereby, the security provided to the petitioner (former prime minister) was withdrawn,” the court noted.
“Now to come up for arguments on 16.03.2023. In the meanwhile, operation of the impugned order is hereby suspended till the next date,” the court order said.
Imran Khan judge threat case
On 20 August, Imran condemned the police and the judiciary over the alleged custodial torture of his party leader Shahbaz Gill. The former PM also announced that his party would file cases against Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the DIG and Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.
Earlier, Imran was booked under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). Also, Islamabad High Court (IHC) also initiated contempt of court proceedings against him.
The IHC later removed the terrorism charges against Imran and even pardoned him after he apologised in the contempt case.
A similar case, filed after a first information report (FIR) was filed against him for threatening the judge which is pending before the sessions court.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Explained: The Toshakhana case against Pakistan's Imran Khan and his other mounting legal troubles
The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday issued a non-bailable warrant against Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case. The affair relates to gifts Imran received from foreign states and later sold at hefty prices when he was prime minister. This is just one of the many legal woes he faces
Pakistan: Police use water cannon, tear gas on Imran Khan's supporters as rallies banned in Lahore
Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) claimed that its "peaceful" workers were arrested as reports emerged that the provincial capital had been placed under Section 144, banning public gatherings
WATCH: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan leads thousands at rally in Lahore as police arrive to arrest him
Khan left his residence as Islamabad police arrived in Lahore on a special helicopter to arrest the PTI chief after two non-bailable arrest warrants were issued against him for failing to appear in court in the Toshakhana case & for threatening a female judge