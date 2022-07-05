International Bikini Day 2022: History, significance and some interesting facts

Even though introduced in the 1940s, it wasn't until the 1950s that the bikini became mainstream. French actress Brigitte Bardot made an appearance at the Cannes Film festival in a floral bikini

Every year, 5 July is celebrated as International Bikini Day. The day marks the anniversary of the invention of the bikini in 1946 by Louis Reard, a Parisian fashion designer. This year will mark the 76th anniversary of the outfit's invention.

A bikini is a two-piece bathing suit, which is effortlessly sexy. Owing to its risque design, this two-piece bathing suit was slow to be adopted by women and is still considered obscene in many cultures. Through its annual observance, International Bikini day aims to celebrate swimwear and its invention.

International Bikini Day History-

Even though some evidence of the use of bikinis can be traced back to the 1930s, the bathing suit gained prominence in 1946, owing to material rationing after the Second World War. Louis Reard ran his bikini shop for around 40 years and the first model to don the outfit was Micheline Bernardini. Reard drew inspiration to name the swimwear from the hydrogen bomb testing incident in Bikini Atoll in the US.

International Bikini Day Significance-

A bikini is a staple summer wear and is the smallest bathing suit. Considered to be a revolutionary outfit, this two-piece bathing suit allowed women to flaunt their bodies and sunbathe.

Interesting facts about bikinis-

1. Even though introduced in the 1940s, it wasn't until the 1950s that the bikini became mainstream. French actress Brigitte Bardot made an appearance at the Cannes Film festival in a floral bikini.

2. It was in 1962 that Playboy put a bikini on its cover.

3. Designer Susan Rosen designed the most expensive bikini. The 150-carat diamond bathing suit was set in platinum.

4. The Olympic Committee in 1993 declared the bikini as the official uniform for women in beach volleyball games.

5. Brooklyn-based designer Andrew Schneider created a solar bikini in 2011.