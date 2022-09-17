In the picture, Anshula Kapoor, sporting the swimsuit, can be seen sitting with her legs in the pool, and looking away from the camera as she posed on a sunny day.

One of the biggest advocates of body positivity, Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor has never shied away from speaking her mind out loud via social media. Continuing the trajectory, Anshula recently posted a picture of herself in a bikini and revealed how hesitant she was in doing so. Penning down a lengthy note in the caption, Anshula revealed that while she is “still learning to un-hate her body,” she wasn’t confident to pull off the swimwear. In the picture, Anshula, sporting the swimsuit, can be seen sitting with her legs in the pool, and looking away from the camera as she posed on a sunny day. Anshula said that it was her friend who pushed her to do it.

Anshula opened up by saying, “3 months ago I remember having a conversation with Priyam Ganeriwal about swimming costumes, and I remember telling her I would never wear a bikini, I just couldn’t pull it off and I don’t have the confidence to be comfortable in one. Her response was simple – ‘why not? I think you should totally wear one’.” While reasoning her hesitation, Anshula said, “Why was I hesitant? Because I’m so used to thinking that I need a particular body type to be able to wear certain clothes.. I’m so conditioned to wanting to hide my body and “play it safe”, it’s like my default setting is to always be like “no, I can’t pull that off”. And I’m learning to change this.”

Continuing further, Anshula said that the picture she uploaded was sitting in the drafts of her Instagram account. This is because she still goes through “bad body image days,” and it made her believe that “only ‘perfect’ photos belong on her feed.” Anshula said, “I’m still learning to un-hate my body, I’m learning to be okay with my body even on days when she’s bloated or not looking her best. It is okay to be covered in stretch marks, it is normal to have cellulite & texture, skin is meant to fold and roll, and my FUPA is always going to be a part of me and that’s okay too!” Now, when she has finally uploaded her picture from “one of her favourite days on her holiday”, Anshula is rejoicing that she “took a chance and bought the bikini.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)



Anshula added, “I felt confident, I felt comfortable in my own skin. This is me chasing joy instead of perfection. And I actually can’t wait to wear this bikini again. If you’ve ever wanted to wear something that you’ve liked on someone else but you’ve convinced yourself not to, maybe it’s time to just chase joy and listen to your heart?” Apart from her fans and followers, several celebrities took to her comments section to laud and praise her. Anushka Sharma, Rakul Preet Singh, Athiya Shetty, Tara Sutaria, and Maheep Kapoor dropped a handful of red heart emoticons in the comments section. While Anshula’s sister Khushi Kapoor commented, “Ily,” Rhea Kapoor wrote, “Fupas for life.”

