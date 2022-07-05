International Bikini Day 2022- Best places to wear bikini in India

In India, women do not wear bikinis at most beaches due to lack of security, cultural issues and other reasons. However, there are places in the country where a woman can wear bikinis without any issue

International Bikini Day is celebrated on 5 July. First observed in 1946, the day aims to celebrate the innovation of a bikini, a two-piece bathing suit which is also a staple summer wear if you are going to the beach.

The bikini was first introduced by Parisian designer Louis Reard, who drew inspiration for the name from the US hydrogen bomb testing site Bikini Atoll. Even though this midriff-baring bathing suit was introduced in the 1940s, it wasn't until 1950s that it became mainstream. It was French actress Brigitte Bardot who revolutionised it by wearing a floral bikini to the Cannes Film Festival.

In many cultures and countries, the bikini is considered obscene and women are not allowed to wear the swimwear at beaches. In India, women do not wear bikinis at most beaches due to lack of security, cultural issues and other reasons. However, there are places in the country where a woman can wear bikinis without any issue. Here are some of them:

1. Mamallapuram Beach

Mamallapuram beach in Tamil Nadu is located 58 kms from Chennai. The beach is a perfect destination for those who wish to wear a bikini as it does not have too many people around.

2. Varkala Beach

Situated in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, Varkala beach is considered to be a haven for those wanting to wear bikinis. Plenty of women can be seen sporting bikinis and swimsuits at the Varkala beach.

3. Om Beach

Located in Gokarna, Om beach is one of the most spectacular beaches. It is a renowned tourist destination, especially among foreign tourists. It is one of the best destinations if you are looking to flaunt your bikini-clad body.

4. Radhanagar Beach

Radhanagar beach is situated on Andaman's Havelock Island. It is a popular due to its scenic sunsets and white sand. The beach is the perfect destination if you want to enjoy posing in a bikini.

5. Kadmat Beach

Located on Lakshadweep island, Kadmat Beach is a great place to wear a bikini. The beach is known for its tourist spots and amazing views.